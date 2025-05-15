MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
10 militants die in gunfight with Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district, operation underway

'During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner,' says Army's Eastern Command in an X post

PTI Published 15.05.25, 12:56 AM
Representational image

At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, officials said.

The operation is still in progress, they said.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14.

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

