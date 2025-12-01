IDP protests overshadow Sangai Festival in Manipur amid anger over delayed resettlement

Manipur’s flagship tourism event, the Sangai Festival, concluded in Imphal on Sunday exactly like it had begun on November 21 — amid protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs) demanding their right to return home.

Hours before the festival concluded, IDPs from four districts living in relief camps staged demonstrations at two locations in Imphal, opposing the state government’s decision to host the event while thousands remained displaced by the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos.

IDPs from Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan, 220 metres away, but were stopped by security forces, who redirected them towards the market area to prevent escalation.

The protesters then moved towards Uripok, where the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) — which has backed the IDPs’ demand for immediate resettlement — also demonstrated against the festival, urging citizens to boycott it. Manipur is currently under the President’s rule.

Reports indicated that the 10-day festival drew only 8,000–9,000 visitors, its lowest turnout ever. Many stalls remained unoccupied and those that opened recorded negligible business. Locals said that daily protests outside the venue and the heavy deployment of security personnel kept the public away. This steep decline contrasts sharply with the 2.19 lakh visitors recorded in 2022. A performance by the British band Blue on Saturday evening drew “some footfall” in comparison, officials said.

Placards carried by IDPs on Sunday reflected their resentment at what they saw as an attempt to “project normalcy” amid widespread displacement. They read: “Rights First, Tourism Later”, “Displaced Lives Matter”, and “People Boycott Sangai Festival”. Protesters shouted slogans demanding their right to return home.

The IDPs, largely Meiteis, have been opposing the festival since the beginning, arguing that it is inappropriate to celebrate when thousands continue to languish in relief camps. They have clashed with security forces during previous attempts to return to their homes in Bishnupur and Imphal East.

An IDP from Churachandpur said that since the festival went ahead despite their suffering, many displaced families had resolved “not to return to the relief camps unless there is assurance on immediate resettlement”.