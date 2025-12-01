MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 December 2025

Centre relaxes Protected Area Regime for Hornbill Festival amid push for higher tourism

Nagaland welcomes temporary relief from strict permit rules as foreign delegates join the 10 day cultural event while calls grow for permanent relaxation to aid global visitor access

Umanand Jaiswal Published 01.12.25, 07:19 AM
Zeliang Naga tribals perform a traditional dance at the Hornbill Festival.

Zeliang Naga tribals perform a traditional dance at the Hornbill Festival. File picture

The Centre has relaxed the Protected Area Regime (PAR) for the 10-day Hornbill Festival that begins on Monday in Nagaland.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had written to Union home minister Amit Shah on November 28, urging “immediate action” on clearing Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for foreign delegates attending the state’s flagship tourism event. The ruling NDPP is an ally of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed the state government on Saturday about the relaxation. It added that the state had made several appeals for easing the regime over the past year, including Rio’s letter to the Union minister a day earlier.

Under PAR, foreign tourists must obtain PAPs to visit specified protected areas. The regime was reintroduced in Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur in December 2023 owing to security concerns.

In a post on X, Rio said he was grateful to the Centre and urged the MHA to consider a “permanent relaxation” to boost tourism and global engagement.

This year’s festival will feature partner countries including the UK, Ireland, Austria, France, Malta and Switzerland. The 2024 edition saw a 33.7 per cent rise in footfall over 2023, drawing 2,05,968 visitors and generating over 100 crore on an
investment of 6.5 crore. Foreign tourist arrivals increased from 2,108 to 2,375, while domestic arrivals rose from 37,089 to 56,217.

Rio has invited former chief ministers S.C. Jamir, K.L. Chishi and Shurhozelie Liezietsu for Statehood Day on Monday and for the festival’s inaugural programme
at Kisama.

ILP facilitation

To facilitate visitor entry, tourist information and ILP facilitation centres have been set up at Dimapur Airport and near the railway and bus stations.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Government Hornbill Festival
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt’s bill-heavy Winter Session off to fraught start amid Opposition objections

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the 15-day session, set to run from December 1 to 19, will be the shortest in Parliamentary history
Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others during the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We will not allow the House to function if discussion is not held on SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT