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Get set for an April Fool’s Day menu with a twist at Tess

A one-day-only dining concept at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge plays with perception and flavour

Tess is marking April Fool’s Day with a one-day dining concept that leans into surprise and illusion.

Scheduled for April 1, A Taste Illusion Experience is designed around dishes that look familiar but deliver unexpected flavours.

Built on the restaurant’s Euro-Asian approach, the menu focusses on playing with perception — visually recognisable plates that taste entirely different from what diners might expect. The idea is less about gimmicks and more about rethinking how food is experienced, using technique and presentation to shift expectations.

The format is interactive, with diners encouraged to guess, react and engage with each course. The experience is structured to be social and conversational, turning the table into a shared space of discovery rather than a straightforward meal.

Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, 17 Garcha 1st Lane

When: April 1, 2026

Time: 11am to 11pm

Price: Rs 1,500++ for two

Reservations: +91 62923 07614

— My Kolkata Web Desk