Get set for an April Fool’s Day menu with a twist at Tess
A one-day-only dining concept at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge plays with perception and flavour
Published 27.03.26, 03:28 PM
Tess is marking April Fool’s Day with a one-day dining concept that
leans into surprise and illusion.
Scheduled for April 1, A Taste Illusion Experience is designed around
dishes that look familiar but deliver unexpected flavours.
Built on the restaurant’s Euro-Asian approach, the menu focusses on
playing with perception — visually recognisable plates that taste entirely
different from what diners might expect. The idea is less about gimmicks and
more about rethinking how food is experienced, using technique and presentation
to shift expectations.
The format is interactive, with diners encouraged to guess, react and
engage with each course. The experience is structured to be social and
conversational, turning the table into a shared space of discovery rather than
a straightforward meal.
Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, 17 Garcha 1st Lane
When: April 1, 2026
Time: 11am to 11pm
Price: Rs 1,500++ for two
Reservations: +91 62923 07614
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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