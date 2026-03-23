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At 25 Main Street Cafe, Korean flavours find a place in daily dining

From tteokbokki to corn dogs, the Salt Lake Cafe blends Korean dishes into its familiar menu

In Salt Lake, 25 Main Street Cafe has added Korean flavours to its otherwise familiar cafe menu. Instead of treating the cuisine as a one-off novelty, the cafe folds it into its everyday offerings, alongside coffee, desserts and Continental staples.

The Korean selection leans towards comfort food.

Corn dogs, both cheese-filled and sausage, sit alongside tteokbokki and rabokki, where chewy rice cakes and ramen come together in spicy, layered broths.

Noodle bowls like jjajangmyeon introduce a mild, savoury-sweet black bean profile, while dishes such as katsu sando and katsu ramen bridge Korean influences with flavours more familiar to cafe-goers.

Fried options like dakgangjeong-style chicken and gochujang-glazed wings add to the mix, keeping the menu rooted in shareable, casual formats. Some earlier items, such as gimbap, have been phased out as the kitchen continues to tweak the offering.

— My Kolkata Web Desk