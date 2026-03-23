drink

Afternoon tea is now on the menu at Eloise

A fixed menu of teas, savoury bites and desserts is now available on weekday afternoons

Eloise has introduced a weekday afternoon tea experience, adding a structured, mid-afternoon dining option to its menu.

Available from Monday to Friday between 3pm and 5.30pm, the offering follows a fixed format designed for a slow, sit-down break rather than a quick meal.

The experience begins with a choice of teas served by the pot, including Darjeeling First Flush, Earl Grey, jasmine and chamomile. The savoury portion includes a selection of canapes — guests can choose four — from options such as ham and cheese sliders, mini chicken vol-au-vent, egg sandwiches and watermelon with feta.

This is followed by scones served with jam and clotted cream, before moving on to desserts. Guests can pick two from options like mini cheesecake, fruit tart, walnut brownie and tea cake.

When: Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5.30pm

Where: Eloise, Kolkata

Price: Rs 750 plus GST (veg) | Rs 850 plus GST (non-veg)

— My Kolkata Web Desk