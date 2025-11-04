Where to score? Get your game on at these sports and gaming-themed hangout spots in Kolkata

Whether you’re looking to swing, strike or score, Kolkata has a growing number of places where sports and recreation blend seamlessly. These hangout spots let you play your favourite games while spending quality time with friends and family. From themed indoor golf to PC gaming hubs and open-air turfs, here’s where you can unwind and get your game on.

Goofy Golf

The newly opened Kolkata’s first indoor, theme-based mini golf arena, Goofy Golf, offers a one-of-a-kind experience for players of all ages. Conceptualised by Medha Arya, the space brings the spirit of fun, casual play to the city. With panoramic views, a cosy Hole in One Café and a private party room, it’s the perfect place for leisure and laughter.

Address: Delta Tower, 16th floor EP Block, Sector V, Salt Lake

That Place Bowl & Bar

A stylish bowling and dining destination, That Place Bowl & Bar combines entertainment with great food and drinks. The state-of-the-art bowling lanes are perfect for friendly matches or team outings. After your game, relax at the bar with refreshing mocktails and gourmet bites in a chic setting.

Address: 3rd Floor, 40, Shakespeare Point, Shakespeare Sarani, above Reliance Trends

Club De Golf

Located in Eco Park, Club De Golf offers a premium mini golf experience with a touch of luxury. Set against scenic views, the club also features a gourmet café where you can enjoy delicious food after a game. It’s the ideal spot for a relaxing day out in the city surrounded by greenery.

Address: Gate 6, Eco Park, New Town

Gamer’s Paradise

This is every gamer’s dream come true. From ‘Call of Duty’ to ‘GTA’ and ‘Need for Speed’, Gamer’s Paradise is equipped with high-performance PCs, mechanical keyboards and RGB-lit setups. The vibe is electric with dim lights, posters and collectibles adding to the mood. Whether solo or with friends, you can game by the hour or get a membership for more playtime.

Address: 2nd Floor, 24, Tarak Dutta Road, opposite Khosla Electronics, near Quest Mall

Sportsplex Turf

For those who prefer real turf over screens, Sportsplex offers one of the largest outdoor and indoor playing areas in Kolkata. From football and cricket to paintball and pickleball, this space has it all. With extended hours and a café on-site, it’s where fitness, fun and friendship come together on the field.

Address: 63/1, 46, Christopher Road, opposite Altius Project, Brindaban Garden, Tangra