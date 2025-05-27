Kolkata zoo gears up to welcome green anaconda from Chennai

The Alipore Zoological Garden is all set to welcome one of the largest snakes in the world — the green anaconda — into its grounds. The reptile, which will arrive from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology in Chennai, is part of an animal exchange programme between the two institutions. “The green anaconda is coming from Chennai as part of an exchange programme. We will be exchanging a few snakes too. We are waiting on approval from the Central Zoo Authority. Once we get that, we will have the snake,” a zoo official told My Kolkata on Tuesday.

Image by Amit Datta

While the zoo has not disclosed the anaconda’s age or the exact date of arrival, preparations are already in place. Native to the Amazon basin, green anacondas thrive in swampy, slow-moving waters and require a warm, humid environment to survive in captivity.

A special enclosure has been prepared at the Alipore Zoological Garden for the green anaconda. It features multiple shallow water pools, essential for the snake’s swimming, hydration, and thermoregulation. The surrounding substrate is a mix of sand and soil, with winding stone-bordered pathways that mimic the anaconda’s natural riverbank habitat. Artificial tree trunks and circular stone formations offer potential hiding and resting spots, providing environmental enrichment. The enclosure is covered and is temperature and humidity-controlled, crucial for maintaining the warm, moist conditions that green anacondas thrive in. A brightly painted jungle-themed backdrop enhances the visual appeal and educates visitors while contributing to a more naturalistic environment for the reptile.

The snake (Eunectes murinus) is the heaviest and longest snake species in the world. Despite its fearsome reputation, it is non-venomous, and instead, constricts its prey. Found mainly in South America, this apex predator feeds on fish, birds, mammals, and even caimans.

Image by Amit Datta

In a recent development, the Alipore Zoo has announced plans to construct an open-air butterfly garden next to its library. With an estimated construction cost of Rs 4,95,937, the garden will include native host plants for butterfly breeding and nectar-rich flowering plants to support adult butterflies. Unlike enclosed butterfly houses, this garden will allow butterflies to move freely in and out, promoting eco-friendly tourism and raising awareness about butterfly conservation and biodiversity.

Once the green anaconda arrives, it is expected to become a major attraction at the zoo’s reptile section, offering a rare glimpse of this Amazonian giant to city visitors.