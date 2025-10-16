Wagon-R car rolls into Hooghly river at Nimtala Ghat as owners pray in temple

A car parked near Nimtala Ghat in Kolkata rolled into the Hooghly on Thursday morning, injuring four street-dwellers asleep nearby.

Locals in the area had spotted the white Wagon-R after it had travelled quite a distance into the river and alerted the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the owner of the vehicle and his mother were offering prayers at the Bhootnath temple when the incident took place.

Nearby residents in the habit of taking a dip early morning at the Nimtala Ghat spotted the car in the middle of the river and alerted the traffic guard and the Jorebagan police station.

“Had the passengers been inside the car it would have been a major disaster. We suspect the handbrake was not used. The matter is being probed. The injured have been sent to the hospital,” said a police officer.

One of the injured, a woman, was discharged after first-aid.

Efforts are on to get the vehicle back to the riverbank.