When the city feels like a friend: Best places in Kolkata to take yourself on a solo date

Kolkata is a city that never makes you feel alone. If you like solitude, it will fill the gaps of your silence with whispers of nostalgia. If you’re outgoing yet have zero people to rely on, you might just find the company in the citylights cheering you up.

Sometimes, all we need is a break from the chaos of everyday life. However, not all breaks require the company of another human being. Detoxing on a date with yourself is one of the most magical ways to slow down, take a breath and just exist for the moment. Sounds like a plan? Here’s a ready reckoner of must-visit places in Kolkata for every mood that the lone heart craves on days when you just don’t want to rush anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling nostalgic? Head to north Kolkata

Hedua Swimming Pool

When walking through the trials and tribulations of everyday life becomes too hard, take a break and start your day at Hedua Swimming Pool in Maniktala. Not only will it satiate the pangs of nostalgia, it will also let you drift back into the carefree days of childhood or the undying spirit of old Kolkata.

The gentle splash of water, the calls of swimmers that reverberate throughout the pool and if you’re lucky, the reflection of blue skies and cottony clouds will instantly make you feel at ease. Almost like a quiet time machine, you will be transported to the days when you used to sprint through life without the burden of deadlines and meetings. You don’t need to dive in. Just sit by the poolside, breathe in the smell of chlorine and wet tiles, watch the various shifts of swimmers and let time slow down for you. It’s a therapeutic escape from the loud, worn-out routine.

College Square

From Hedua, take a short ride to the serene lake of College Square. Soak in the sights of the swimming enthusiasts taking a dip, the water splashing on the banks and the students who find solace in the books collected from College Street. Enjoy an indolent afternoon, with the lukewarm touch of the sun as you nestle yourself in the round seat under the shadow of a large tree. It’s perfect for a solo date with a book or just your contemplative thoughts.

Hatibagan Market and Shyambazar eateries

End your north Kolkata nostalgia ride with a stroll through Hatibagan market and the food-lined lanes of Shyambazar. Be a part of the city’s beating heart with the crowd, the stalls, the kathi rolls, fish fry or the heritage sweet shops.

A date with yourself is incomplete without a scrumptious meal that fills the void in the heart (and belly!) From no-frill eateries like Golbari to the old-school Mitra Cafe in and around Shyambazar and Hatibagan, you will be spoilt for choices.

Grab classics like mutton chop or the Mitra Cafe specials brain chop and fish roll and watch the world move by. Mezzanine floors, rickety wooden staircase and the charm of small spaces — this is the closest you’ll get to Kolkata of the past.

For the heart that craves human connection, silence and long walks

Gariahat Chess Club

If you’re in the mood for something dynamic, but without the pressure of socialising, think no further. Head to the open-air chess space under the Gariahat flyover. Your mind needs a reset sometimes, and watching the chessboard battles between strangers, the unwavering focus on the boards while the traffic roars overhead is a perfect detox. You can watch others play or join a game and let the slow evening reign over your negativity.

Stroll along Southern Avenue

The first name that comes to mind when you think of a calm urban locale in south Kolkata is Southern Avenue. Listen to the birds chirping, the kids frolicking around at Lilypool, the centuries-old trees swaying with the sunlight flickering through the canopies. You will find yourself one with the city and a sense of longing.

Spiritual connection

Belur Math

There are times in life when you seek a deep silence by being part of something larger. For such moments in life, visit Belur Math. The ripples in the river, the myriad temples, the intricate architecture uniting all religions and the devotees finding their way will help you reposition yourself. Sit under a tree, gaze at the river, and let your thoughts flow.

Pir Pagla Baba Mazar

Tucked away in a narrow bylane off Jubilee Park Road in Tollygunge, Pagla Baba Mazar comes alive as night falls. By 8pm, the air is filled with the hum of prayers by hundreds of young men and families. All gather around the shrine of Hazrat Isha Ali Jwalali Qalandar Dervish, fondly known as Pagla Baba. The courtyard glows dimly, murmurs of devotion fill the space and an intoxicating fog of incense create an almost mystical haze.

St. James’ Church, South Park Street Cemetery, Japanese Temple and the riverside Shiv statue at the docks

For a quieter site for you to self-introspect, take a trek to the St. James’ Church in Taltala, South Park Street Cemetery, Dhakuria’s ‘Buddha mandir’ aka Nipponzan Myohoji or the riverside Shiv statue on the banks of the Hooghly river. These historic spots will let you freeze time, wander without worries and feel time pass unlike the hurried pace of work life. Let them be the companions who make you feel comfortable with yourself.

De-stress under open air

Maidan

When the city’s punishing traffic, non-stop chaos of public transport and the daily rigour of commute takes a toll on you, Maidan will welcome you on any lazy afternoon. Imagine yourself walking through the widespread lawns, the leaf-laden paths with the open skies above or casually sitting on a bench away from the constant hustle. Sounds like a plan to clear your head? It sure does.

Rabindra Sarobar

From an even gentler de-stress session, take a stroll along the path by the lake at Rabindra Sarobar. Everything is slower here — the trees, the faint sound of oars wading through the water, the light breeze. This is where you can let your mind wander, your breath to calm down and your thoughts find a ground.

Knowledge mode on

Indian Museum

History may have been a boring subject in school, but a trip to the Indian Museum is far from being mundane. Located in the heart of Kolkata, this iconic place is for anyone who hankers for the past and seeks an escape from the chaos of the present. It’s the closest experience to a time machine, taking you on a precious adventure by letting you bask in the stories of the past. With an entry fee of just Rs 50, you have for yourself a budget-friendly date, soaking in the past centuries without leaving the city.

Oxford Bookstore

Solo date ideas vary from person to person. However, with Oxford Bookstore, you can never go wrong, especially if you’re a bibliophile. A date with yourself here means endlessly flipping through pages, getting lost in the book aisles and sipping masala chai in the Cha Bar upstairs while reading the book you just bought. If you’re lucky, you might also walk into a live author session or reading circle — making you experience the best of your day.

College Street

If your mood is all about treating yourself and disappearing into pages, then dedicate an entire day for your bookish adventure at College Street. The iconic ‘Boi Para’ needs no introduction and is always the right place to treat your bibliophile heart.

In moments of existential pangs

When 3am thoughts take over your morning on your day off, you need a place where you can sit in peace for a moment of quiet reflection. Perch yourself on the Ganga ghats in the evening — Kumartuli or Nimtala. You will witness the endless river, the twinkling lights and the boats come together with a sense of continuity and a reminder of the impermanence of life. Living in a big city, this is you being one with the universe. As the water ebbs and flows, let your thoughts sway, just as the boats float towards the horizon.