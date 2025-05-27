Taking your pets on a holiday? Here’s what you need to know about pet-friendly resorts

Planning a holiday with your pet can be both exciting and stressful. As more people travel with their furry companions, resorts and hotels across India have rushed to brand themselves as ‘pet-friendly’. But is it just a label? For many pet parents, the reality doesn’t live up to the promise.

Despite what the brochures say, most pet-friendly stays only offer bare minimum access — allowing pets in rooms, but not in common spaces or dining areas. My Kolkata spoke to pet owners who travel frequently with their pets to understand what a truly pet-inclusive vacation looks like, and where most hospitality providers fall short.

‘They just want the tag’

Indranil Bhattacharjee’s five-year-old Shih-Tzu, Kuttush

Indranil Bhattacharjee, who travels with his five-year-old Shih-Tzu named Kuttush, doesn’t mince his words. According to him, many hotels simply use the ‘pet-friendly’ tag to tap into a growing market, but fail to provide even basic comforts and freedom pets require.

Indranil explained that he always checks whether the room has amenities like a mini fridge and electric kettle — important for preparing food for Kuttush, as they carry all his meals. Air conditioning is a must, as is open space right outside the room for Kuttush to run around. But more often than not, he’s had to compromise. “They don’t offer anything extra for the pet — no food, no designated areas, nothing. Just permission to stay,” he said.

Bedika Roy and her Pomeranian Choco

Bedika Roy, who has travelled across the country with her Pomeranian Choco, echoed this experience. Despite booking pet-friendly resorts, she frequently found that pets were restricted from key parts of the property — from dining halls and pools to gardens.

“A pet-friendly place should be restriction-free or at least have reasonable limits,” she said. Her best experiences came from stays where the staff genuinely cared for Choco — places like the Kiss of Sea Resort in Mandarmani and Meraki in Shimla, where the welcome felt heartfelt and not just transactional.

The homestay advantage

Anjan Ghosh’s Beagle, Fudge

Anjan Ghosh, whose Beagle, Fudge, has travelled to destinations ranging from Santiniketan to Sikkim, believes homestays are often far more accommodating than hotels. In his experience, pet-friendly resorts in Bengal often allow pets to stay, but do not let them access lounges, gardens, or even certain hallways. “It’s technically allowed, but not really welcome,” he said.

On the other hand, pet-friendly homestays have treated Fudge like family. At places like the Tumsong Tea Estate Heritage Bungalow and Mt Narsing Resort in Ravangla, Sikkim, the pets had free run of the space, were served fresh meals, and received affection from the hosts.

What true pet-friendliness looks like

Attreyee Chatterjee with her German Shepherd, Denver

Attreyee Chatterjee, a dog behaviouralist and the founder of Woofs and Wags in Kolkata, travelled to Candlewood Park in Mandarmani with her German Shepherd, Denver. Her experience there was a positive one.

“They didn’t just give us any leftover room. We got exactly the kind of accommodation we wanted — with a garden and access to the resort’s private beach,” she said.

In her view, a pet-friendly resort should offer comfortable and clean rooms, at least a few staff members trained to interact with pets, a food menu beyond just dry kibble, and ideally, pet-sitting options. In case of emergencies, access to a local vet is essential. “If you really want to welcome pets, make sure they’re treated like guests — not problems,” she added.

Among the destinations mentioned, Mandarmani stood out as a favourite for many pet parents. With multiple resorts, relatively sparse crowds, and wide-open spaces, it offered both comfort and convenience.

Barnali Roychowdhury’s Labrador, Gandalf the Wizard

Barnali Roychowdhury took her Labrador, Gandalf the Wizard, on a trip to Mandarmani when he was three. “It was mind-blowing. Very relaxing and enjoyable,” she recalled. According to her, a truly pet-friendly hotel is one where pets can go anywhere without being shooed away, and where their meals can be prepared like at home.

While beaches like Mandarmani and Digha remain top picks, north Bengal homestays also emerged as hidden gems that go the extra mile for pets.

Advice from the road: What pet parents should know

Alongside critiques of resorts, pet parents had plenty of practical advice for those planning to travel with pets.

Attreyee emphasised the importance of avoiding overcrowded destinations and carrying all the essentials: water, wipes, engaging toys, towels, food, and the pet’s vaccination card. She advised being upfront about a pet’s temperament. “If your dog doesn’t like being touched, make that clear. Preventing an incident is more responsible than pretending everything’s fine,” she said.

Anjan advised bringing a pet bed, leash, medicines, and favourite foods, and making sure pets are dewormed, vaccinated and treated for ticks. Indranil stressed the importance of travelling only if the pet is comfortable with car journeys and choosing places not too far from home — ideally under 200km. Bedika added that a medical checkup before travel is a must, and pets should not be overfed before a long journey.

Barnali recommended checking with the hotel about their pet policy before booking and carrying plenty of towels, leashes and treats. “Don’t just rely on a place calling itself pet-friendly. Ask questions,” she said.

The Whistle Stop in Darjeeling pairs sweeping Himalayan views with pet hospitality

While many hotels stop at simply allowing pets, a few resorts are setting a higher standard by creating thoughtful, pet-inclusive experiences that go beyond the basics.

At Peerless Resort Mukutmanipur, pets are not just permitted — they’re cared for. Set in a serene 3-acre orchard overlooking the Mukutmanipur Dam, the resort welcomes pets up to 15 kg, with exceptions made for well-trained larger pets. Sleeping mats, bowls, and optional extras are provided, and the clear policies around leashing, vaccination, and cleanliness make it a well-rounded experience for both pets and their parents.

Sterling Puri, located along the eastern coastline, offers a dedicated block of pet-friendly rooms designed specifically for dog owners. With a fee of ₹2,000 + GST per night, a curated in-room pet menu, the resort strikes a balance between comfort and consideration for guests.

In the hills, The Whistle Stop in Darjeeling pairs sweeping Himalayan views with genuine pet hospitality. With rooftop play areas, customisable meals, and pet care-trained staff, it offers a cosy yet scenic stay for travellers with pets. Located near major attractions like Batasia Loop and Ghum Station, it combines convenience with care.