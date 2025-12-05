South City Mall to get major makeover as Nexus Select eyes entertainment-led transformation

South City Mall, one of eastern India’s biggest retail destinations, is set for a major upgrade as Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust plans to transform it into a full-fledged entertainment and activity hub for Kolkata.

At an event at Taj Bengal on Tuesday, senior executives, including Nishank Joshi, CMO, South City Mall, Jayen Naik, president (Operations), Nexus Select, and Amit Kumar, executive director, South City Mall, outlined the vision for the mall under its new owners. The acquisition in mid-2025, valued at Rs 3,250 crore, is among the region’s largest retail deals.

The plan is to leverage South City’s strong customer base and brand reputation to create a space that goes beyond shopping. The leadership team said the mall will become a “one-stop zone” for entertainment, family-friendly activities, and immersive experiences.

Left to Right - Nishank Joshi (CMO South City Mall), Jayen Naik (President Operations, Nexus Select) & Amit Kumar (Executive Director, South City Mall)

A refurbishment programme, costing between Rs 15-20 crore will introduce a revamped façade, updated interiors, more efficient air circulation systems, fresh touchpoints across the property, and a giant 3D anamorphic LED display. Marketing investment of Rs 3-4 crore a year is also planned to support the transition.

Within the next 12-18 months, a fully upgraded South City Mall is expected to be operational.

Crucially, the strategy is focussed on building deeper engagement with shoppers. Year-round events and curated entertainment — from hip-hop battles to kids’ designer sneaker showcases and in-mall basketball games — will become a regular feature.

“Every occasion will become an event,” CMO Jayen Naik said, aiming to turn the mall into a “hotbed of activity”.

Customer rewards will also play a central role. Beyond traditional offers such as lucky draws, every shopper will receive something to take home, ranging from beverage vouchers and charging packs to silver and gold coins. A new loyalty programme is also being explored.

Nexus Select views this transformation as part of its broader growth push in eastern India. With retail penetration still lower in the region, rising demand for modern mall space, and a strong aspirational consumer base, Kolkata remains a high-potential market.

South City Mall, launched in January 2008 and spread across one million square feet with 150+ stores and the city’s largest food court, currently generates over Rs 1,800 crore in annual turnover and offers parking for more than 1,250 vehicles.

Since the takeover, Nexus has already introduced a dedicated women’s parking area in the upper basement. The move aimed at safer and more comfortable visits for women shoppers.