South City Mall to get a dedicated parking space for women drivers

South City Mall is set to introduce a dedicated parking space for women in a move aimed at making visits safer and more comfortable for women shoppers.

The facility, located in the upper basement parking bay, will be inaugurated on 13 November.

The announcement comes at a time when women’s safety in Kolkata has become a major point of discussion. Several women visiting malls, pubs and restaurants have spoken about feeling unsafe during evening hours, especially in parking areas that are dimly lit or sparsely monitored.

The new initiative will address some of these concerns by offering a supervised zone exclusively for women drivers, a South City Mall representative said.

Mall visitors have welcomed the move. “It’s a much safer option for women who may be visiting the mall alone. Post-sunset safety is a genuine concern for many of us,” said Dyuti Banerjee, a south Kolkata resident. She added that the step is less about privilege and more about creating secure public spaces for women.

The parking zone is likely to become operational for public use after the launch event on Thursday.