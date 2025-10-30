Is Kolkata’s nightlife safe? Women share distressing experiences after latest club assault case

The recent incident at a nightclub inside Hyatt Regency, where a woman was allegedly assaulted and molested, has sparked renewed debate over women’s safety in Kolkata’s nightlife circuit. Once known for its late-night vibrancy and cultural spirit, the city’s party scene now stands clouded by fear and mistrust.

The woman from Tiljala, who filed a police complaint after the alleged attack, has reportedly not returned home since the incident, citing safety concerns and threat calls pressuring her to withdraw the FIR. The case has brought back grim memories of the 2012 Park Street case, as one of the accused named in the complaint is businessman Naser Khan, convicted in that incident and released in 2020.

As the investigation continues, several women in the city have spoken up, sharing their own experiences and observations on how Kolkata’s nightlife has grown increasingly unsafe for women in recent years.

Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman, trustee of the One Million Against Abuse Foundation and a city-based activist, recalled her own experience of being attacked inside a popular Park Street venue. “The safety scene for women is non-existent,” she said. “When I was attacked by a drunk patron, the security’s response was ‘take it outside.’ They didn’t even check on me. Today, the situation should have improved, but most managers are still not trained or sensitised. They care more about the image of their club than the safety of their guests.”

Many women echoed similar sentiments, describing a stark change in the city’s nightlife environment. Food writer Rukshana A. Kapadia reflected on how the sense of freedom once associated with Kolkata’s night scene has faded. “Twenty years ago, we partied three times a week until 3 or 4am without any fear. Today, I rarely stay out late. It does not feel right anymore. It’s sad because it tarnishes the image of our beloved Kolkata,” she said.

Content creator Aerica Sardar Ghosh added that even visibly busy areas of the city seem unsafe now. “Even if you have men in your group, they are helpless when a group of goons attacks. Streets that were crowded till late earlier are deserted after 10.30pm now,” she said.

Rupsha, a content writer, said the recent incident has made her wary of stepping into nightclubs altogether. “I don’t feel safe even if I’m with men because of what happened at Hyatt. The woman was with her brother and partner and was still attacked,” she said.

For many, this is not an isolated concern. Food consultant Luna Chatterjee recalled that Kolkata has a long history of violence in nightlife spaces. “So Kolkata is not new to night party fights. On a 31st night many years ago, a police officer lost his life saving a woman from miscreants. I think women are not safe anywhere,” she said.

With two major club brawls reported this month alone, questions are being raised about the preparedness of clubs and the accountability of their management. As the festive and winter party season begins, women across the city are asking a simple but urgent question: Can Kolkata’s nightlife ever be truly safe again?