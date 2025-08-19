Six months into launch of Elite Assist service, porter troubles persist at Kolkata airport

Six months after the launch of Elite Assist, an outsourced porter service for Kolkata airport, many frequent fliers and travellers have voiced frustration over how large or odd-shaped baggage such as guitars or golf equipment is handled. Complaints of ambiguity, delays and poor communication are common.

“Even when in a soft case, sometimes, they do not allow a guitar or charge a bomb for it. It is an instrument for our livelihood. There must be a transparent rule that a professional can carry it. If not, there has to be a clear reason that should not be applicable for musicians, especially in a country where even serious musicians do not earn a lot,” said Kolkata guitar guru Amyt Datta.

A frequent business traveller, who flew to Bangkok for a golf outing, described a similar ordeal. He had to haul his golf bag to a special scanner at one end of the airport and struggled to find help from the porter service. “I never encounter such problems in Mumbai or Delhi, where it is easy to find porters who do everything for you,” he said. In Kolkata he was left dealing with heavy gear and no clear support.

Kolkata airport re-launched its concierge service, Elite Assist, through an outside agency on February 19, 2025, for both domestic and international flyers at four counters across departure and arrival zones. The service costs Rs 500 and offers baggage handling, guidance through check-in, immigration and porter assistance. Yet, passengers report difficulty even locating or contacting the service, undermining its purpose.

Rajesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Airports Authority of India, noted that porter services have been outsourced. “Any complaints against them can be raised to us too,” he said. But, that assurance feels hollow as even the contact number for Elite Assist is missing or outdated.

A traveller posting on X complained that the “contact details mentioned in the newspapers as well as written at the back of the counter are unavailable.”

Porter service had been discontinued in 2019 amid widespread misuse by trolley touts impersonating staff, who levied extortionate charges and left passengers harassed. Plans to reintroduce a paid, licensed service were floated in 2024. A trial tender failed initially due to low passenger numbers post-pandemic, but resumed once demand rose. The revived version raised the fee from Rs 300 to Rs 500 and insisted on staff using their own trolleys, uniforms, ID cards, and counters to help distinguish them from touts.

Despite these reforms, the actual experience remains patchy. Travellers continue to be hassled with heavy items, poor communication and empty service counters.