‘No trouble, no stares’: These Kolkata bars are perfect (and safe) for women who love drinking alone

Soma Roy, a 66-year-old retired professor, remembers when Kolkata bars would turn away women unless they were accompanied by men. “Back in 1989-’90, my American friend and I were refused entry at bars simply because we didn’t have a man with us. That was the norm,” she recalls. Fast forward to 2025, and things are different — and more empowering. Today, women of all ages can walk into Kolkata’s bars, enjoy a quiet drink, and relish their own company without judgment or unease.

From Park Street’s iconic digs to lesser-known ‘para’ drinking spots, solo female patrons are now welcomed with courtesy, care, and even community. But what makes a bar truly ‘safe’ for a woman drinking alone? My Kolkata asked women across Kolkata to share their experiences and list a few places where they find solace, privacy, and safety — with or without a drink in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

What women want: Safety factors that matter

For most women, the idea of a ‘safe’ bar goes beyond just CCTV cameras. Privacy, approachable staff, respectful crowd, and responsible service are on the top of the list.

Shangrila Deb, 48, an IT professional, sums it up, “A safe bar means undisturbed tables, staff who respect your space, CCTV surveillance, and a sophisticated crowd. Music’s optional, but the vibe and privacy are not.”

For others like Soumya Sil, a revenue officer, personal awareness is equally crucial. “I never drink so much that I lose control. I also keep an eye on my belongings and make sure I have a reliable way to get home,” she says.

Trincas and Kwality: Park Street’s old guards evolve

Park Street’s grand dames have aged well. Once wary of solo female patrons, Trincas and Kwality now welcome women who come in for a quiet lunch drink or evening cocktails.

“I enjoy a whisky sour at Mocambo or Bacardi with mousambi (sweet lime) at Kwality’s — they know exactly how I like it. They didn’t serve solo women back in the day. Now they do, and with respect,” said Soma, who still goes bar hopping after retirement.

A 38-year-old civil servant, Soumya Sil, has similar praise: “I’ve been to Trincas alone — the crowd is non-intrusive, the staff polite, and there’s always live music that lifts your mood.”

Tandoor Park and Olypub: South Kolkata comfort

Home chef Tania Maity, 43, loves her early-week me-time at Gariahat’s Tandoor Park. “I usually go on a Monday or Tuesday — it’s less crowded. I have whisky or beer with kebabs or fried prawns. It feels safe and familiar. And I never take public transport back — always a cab.”

She’s also frequented Olypub for their legendary beef steak and beer, solo. “No trouble, no stares — that’s what I like,” she said.

Broadway and Tavern: Old-school charm with modern safety

Content manager Snigdha Sarkar, 29, often heads to Broadway or Tavern after work. “These places are vibrant without being overwhelming. Broadway especially feels like a community — the staff notices if you’ve had a bit too much and checks on you. They’ll book a cab if needed, no questions asked.”

She appreciates the quiet confidence these places offer: live music, familiar faces, and helpful service. “Even when alone, you feel like someone’s watching out for you — in a good way.”

The Eye Within Club and Punjab Club: The private retreat

For a quieter experience, Shangrila recommends private clubs like Eye Within Club and Punjab Club in Ballygunge. “The crowd is sophisticated, the staff knows you, and there’s no chaos. Though I make sure I’m out by 11, I’ve never felt unsafe,” she said.

Her favourite moments come from the solace these places offer: “Drinking alone is not sadness — it’s solitude. It teaches you to be with yourself, reflect, and unwind. These places let me do that.”

AMPM, Nutcase & Little Bit Sober: New-age comfort spots

Rukshana Kapadia, now a coffee drinker, recommends places like AMPM, Nutcase and Little Bit Sober for their easy vibe and community counters. “Nutcase is my favourite — their bar counter encourages solo visitors to strike up light conversation if they want,” she said.

Snigdha, too, lists AMPM for its Pride-friendly vibe post-parade. “Good music, great food, and no judgment — that’s all I need.”

What more can bars do?

While these spots get a thumbs-up, women have suggestions: trained staff for handling drunk patrons, female bouncers, and a dedicated help desk. “Even one staff member quietly checking if you’re okay after two drinks makes a difference,” said Snigdha.