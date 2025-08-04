Kolkata Traffic Police issues advisory for Independence Day rehearsals, key roads to be closed

The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day Parade on Red Road.

The rehearsals are scheduled to be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, and will involve extensive traffic regulations in and around the Maidan area during early morning hours.

The notification, numbered TP/28 and dated August 1, was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma and posted on X.

Citing the need to prevent “danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public,” Verma exercised powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, Calcutta Police Act, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulations Act to implement temporary traffic restrictions.

According to the notification, all classes of vehicles and pedestrian movement will be regulated on specific roads between 5:00 AM and 8:30 AM or until the completion of rehearsals on the mentioned dates.

The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Red Road

Casuarina Avenue

Khidderpore Road (North Bound Vehicles)

Hospital Road (as and when required)

Lovers Lane (as and when required)

Plassey Gate Road (as and when required)

Kingsway (as and when required)

The traffic police may divert vehicles from arterial and feeder roads at their discretion to manage flow and ensure public safety.

The Commissioner added, “These notifications shall be enforced in addition to the other normal restrictions on the days, which are not repugnant to the above.”

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid delays during the rehearsal periods.