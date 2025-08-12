Prosenjit attends opening of Khosla Electronics premium showroom in Ballygunge

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee attended the opening of a premium Khosla Electronics showroom in Ballygunge on August 10.

The 6,000 square feet showroom boasts India’s most premium gadgets, offering customers a wide range of products to choose from.

“Our journey in Ballygunge began in 1990 with a 1,000 square feet store. It was our second showroom. That became one of our best-performing showrooms,” said Khosla Electronics founder Manoj Khosla.

“Over the years, the love and trust of our customers grew so much that we had to create a bigger, more premium space right next door — a store that Bengal truly deserves,” added co-founder Manish Khosla.

The duo and their family welcomed customers personally at the opening of the Ballygunge showroom.

One of the largest electronics retailers in East India, Khosla Electronics runs more than 81 stores in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

It features products from more than 1,000 international and Indian brands.