Tourist cancellations hit north Bengal homestays as hills reel from rain, flood and landslides

1 6 The damaged Dudhia Bridge has cut off the Mirik-Siliguri direct route PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent torrential rains and landslides have left a deep dent on north Bengal’s tourism sector. Even as the weather begins to clear and roads are being restored, safety concerns among travellers has led to heavy cancellations in Mirik, Takdah, and parts of the Dooars. Homestay owners are reporting losses in the season that was expected to bring in the highest footfall of the year.

2 6 A part of the damaged Rohini road PTI

In Mirik’s Tabakoshi area, Prashant Rai, owner of Sunakhari Homestay, recalled the night of devastation when the rains triggered multiple landslides. “I had about 40-50 guests in Sunakhari that night – all families. They were evacuated safely with the help of the police and the administration. Many of my guests have reached Kolkata today [Tuesday] and texted me that they are safe. But people are scared to come to north Bengal and are cancelling bookings. Around 80 per cent of my bookings between October and November are gone,” he said.

3 6 The aftermath of multiple landslides PTI

In nearby Takdah, where lush tea gardens usually draw visitors seeking quiet holidays, homestay owners are facing a similar situation. Norbu Lama, owner of the Takdah British Bungalow No. 12 and president of the Rangli Rangliot Homestay Association, said that while his property was not directly affected, cancellations have been heavy. “We were almost fully booked, but most of them are now cancelled. Some tourists are postponing their trips, but many are asking for refunds. Elderly tourists, especially, are scared to travel,” Lama said.

4 6 Landslide leaves debris on road Sourced by the correspondent

Lama added that the devastation was not limited to tourists being stranded. “Many homes and homestays have been washed away. This is a tremendous loss for the people in the hills. After Covid, this natural calamity has been another huge blow,” he said. The association he heads represents around 250 to 300 homestays across the Rangli Rangliot block. “Even those whose properties are safe are facing cancellations due to fear and uncertainty,” he added.

The heavy rainfall that began earlier this month caused landslides across Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the neighbouring Sikkim-border areas. National Highway 10, the lifeline connecting Siliguri to Sikkim, was blocked in several stretches before authorities managed to clear parts of it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued to flag a high landslide risk in several hill districts, advising tourists to stay alert.

5 6 Locals attempt to clear boulders from a road Sourced by the correspondent

While Takdah and Mirik struggle, the situation in Darjeeling town appears comparatively stable. “The situation in Darjeeling is normal now. Roads have been cleared and tourists are back,” said travel and food vlogger Souvik Bhattacharya, currently in the hill town. “Hotels are almost full and it’s actually difficult to get bookings for extensions. People panicked on October 4, but by Monday everything was back to normal.”

However, travel uncertainty remains high for those who had planned trips to adjoining regions. Devmit Mookerjee, founder of DM Tours & Travels, which has been operating for over 12 years, said the cancellations have been widespread. “Because of the current situation, there have been heavy cancellations, especially for tourists who had planned to visit the Dooars. Even those who booked for Diwali and November are being forced to cancel. It’s a big loss for us, as this is usually the peak season,” he said.

6 6 Authorities and locals work hand-in-hand to clear a path Sourced by the correspondent

The impact is being felt not just in the hills, but also among potential travellers from the plains. Pooja Choudhury, a resident of Tollygunge, had planned a nine-day holiday in Takdah and Ghoom from October 18. “After the devastation, my husband and I are in a dilemma. Our well-wishers are suggesting we postpone, but we will wait till the end of this week before deciding,” she said.

Despite the cancellations, local hoteliers remain hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming weeks. “Some tourists are still waiting to see whether the weather clears,” said Lama. “If things look better, we might see them return. The hills have always bounced back — we are hoping this time will be no different.”