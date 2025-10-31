Kolkata Metro resumes after brief early morning disruption on Blue Line

Kolkata Metro’s Friday commute began with a hiccup as services on the Blue Line were briefly disrupted early morning.

Around 8am, Metro officials issued a notification announcing truncated operations between Shahid Khudiram and Girish Park due to urgent, unscheduled preventive maintenance on the auto signalling system.

The shutdown triggered confusion among commuters, especially those headed for office. Within a short window however, normal services resumed across the full stretch, with Metro authorities confirming restoration before peak office hours.

Officials added that the maintenance was required to ensure safe and reliable functioning of the signalling network, and that further details would be shared later in the day.

The incident comes amid ongoing commuter frustration over repeated glitches in recent weeks.

Several passengers have voiced concerns regarding intermittent delays, technical issues and train halts, calling for stronger maintenance planning and real-time updates.

Recent reports have also flagged similar disruptions, adding pressure on the transport lifeline to maintain smoother operations.

By late morning, services had stabilised and trains were running as per schedule.