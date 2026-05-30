Ashes to ashes, dusk to dusk: Decoding Bengal’s latest sunset travel trend — ‘dusking’

Have you heard about ‘dusking’? This new ‘traveller-coded’ trend, all the buzz in town, is all about chasing sunsets, slowing down and romanticising the end of the day.

From riverside ghats to breezy beaches and hilltops painted orange, dusk is becoming the ultimate low-effort escape for Gen Z and millennials looking for tiny moments of peace.

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Clinical psychologist Rimpa Sarkar believes trends like dusking may actually help people slow down mentally in an increasingly fast-paced lifestyle.

“Clinically, exposure to calming natural environments and slower visual experiences can reduce stress levels, support emotional regulation, and improve mood. Sunsets also create a sense of transition and closure psychologically, which can feel emotionally soothing after a long day. Many people experience a reduction in rumination and mental fatigue when they intentionally spend time in nature without multitasking,” she told My Kolkata.

She added, “What makes dusking particularly appealing today is that it offers a form of rest that does not require productivity or performance. It allows people to simply exist in the moment, which is something many individuals struggle with in highly digital lifestyles. While it is not a replacement for deeper mental health support when needed, it can certainly function as a healthy emotional reset and a mindful coping practice.”

And Bengal has no dearth of spaces for dusking. Here are five perfect spots in the state that you must stop by, that will heal you, one sunset at a time.

Prinsep Ghat, Kolkata

All pictures: Sourced by correspondent

Nothing screams dusk louder than watching the sun melt into the Hooghly with the Vidyasagar Setu glowing in the background. Bonus points for a slow walks with ice cream.

The Sundarbans

Golden skies reflecting on the Panchamukhi river, breezy evenings amid the mangroves and endless solitude — this one is perfect for a quick getaway dusk outing with yourself.

Bakkhali

Less crowded than Digha and softer in mood, Bakkhali sunsets hit differently. Think orange skies, gentle waves and long silent beach walks.

Mukutmanipur

Witnessing the setting sun on the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers, while tiny fishing boats sway on the ripples — this frame feels straight out of a Studio Ghibli film.

Lamahatta, Darjeeling

Shrouded in misty fog, looming and gliding softly through disappearing sunlight on a freezing day, a slow hike on the rocky paths not only heals you, but your energy blends with natural poetry!