KKR mural on Rashbehari Avenue celebrates city’s love for cricket, and the Knights

A four-storey building on Rashbehari Avenue, near Bijan Setu, has turned into a canvas as Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled a towering mural that celebrates its bond with the city’s fans.

The artwork draws from the team’s “Prothom Bhalobasha KKR” campaign, placing the idea of ‘first love’ at its centre. The phrase, written in Bengali, anchors the mural.

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Painted in the KKR’s signature purple and gold, the wall features Knights Varun Chakravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh, and the slogan “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo”, capturing the spirit of resilience.

What makes the mural stand out is its scale. It has been designed by a Mumbai-based graffiti artist, Mooz and executed by Manmauji crew. Reels of the towering artwork have already gone viral on Instagram, turning it into a fresh fan hotspot as IPL 2026 gets underway.

It now doubles up as a new graffiti hotspot, drawing passersby to pause, click and share videos and photos on social media.