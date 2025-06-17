Heavy rainfall predicted in Kolkata for next 24 hours as low pressure system develops

Kolkata is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day (June 17). Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbouring regions, a low pressure area has formed over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

According to meteorological department authorities, this system is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours, bringing significant weather activity across Bengal.

Several spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur, accompanied by at least one intense spell of rain estimated to fall at a rate of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour.

Over a 24-hour period, the total accumulated rainfall is very likely to be heavy, ranging between 7 to 11 centimetres.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side, with the maximum temperature most likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 25 degrees Celsius.

The expected weather conditions may have several impacts. Temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and closures of underpasses are highly likely.

Visibility may occasionally be reduced due to the intense spell of rain. The traffic situation is expected to be affected, with possible disruptions caused by waterlogging on roads and reduced visibility, potentially leading to increased travel times and a higher number of incidents.

In light of the forecast, authorities have suggested specific precautions and actions to mitigate the impact.

Road traffic and ferry services on the Hooghly River are advised to be judiciously regulated. Commuters should check for traffic congestion on their intended routes before departing.

Residents are also advised to avoid areas that are known for frequent waterlogging and to refrain from staying in vulnerable structures during this period.