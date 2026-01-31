Couple of shots, please! Pre-wedding shoot locations in Kolkata that marry romance and visual drama

Pre-wedding photoshoots are no longer just about posed portraits against pretty backdrops. Today, they are designed to reflect a couple’s journey, personality and shared memories, often unfolding like a short cinematic narrative.

If you are planning your shoot and wondering where to begin, Kolkata offers a range of locations that blend history, romance and visual drama. Here are several spots that continue to be favourites for pre-wedding shoots in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maidan

Theme: Kolkata nostalgia

Right in the heart of the city, the Maidan is Kolkata’s largest open green space, flanked by colonial and modern buildings, and tree-lined avenues. Early mornings and winter afternoons offer soft light, misty backgrounds and a timeless cityscape that feels deeply rooted in Kolkata’s everyday life.

Deodar Street

Theme: Graffiti

Tucked away near Ballygunge, Deodar Street is where you will find textured walls and bursts of street art. The narrow road, faded facades, and unexpected graffiti details give it an edgy yet intimate feel, perfect for frames that feel spontaneous and urban.

Bawali Rajbari

Theme: Bonediana

Located on the outskirts of south Kolkata, Bawali Rajbari is a restored heritage property that reflects the grandeur of Bengal’s zamindari past. Its courtyards, pillars and ornate balconies provide an authentic setting steeped in tradition and old aristocratic elegance.

Botir Bil

Theme: Romantic

Botir Bil is a serene wetland area away from the city’s rush, known for its open skies, calm waters and seasonal greenery. If you find blooming waterlilies and lotuses, your shoot can turn into a cinematic wonder.

Gram Bangla Retreat

Theme: Village

Situated near the outskirts of the city, Gram Bangla Retreat recreates the essence of rural Bengal with mud cottages, ponds and village pathways. The space allows couples to explore earthy textures, folk aesthetics and relaxed, natural moments.

St Paul’s Cathedral

Theme: White wedding

St Paul’s Cathedral stands tall with its Gothic architecture, stained glass windows and manicured lawns. The clean lines and white facade offer a classic European feel, especially striking in daylight, making it a popular choice for elegant and minimal shoots especially if your theme is white wedding.

Prinsep Ghat

Theme: Kolkata and the Ganges

Set along the Hooghly river, Prinsep Ghat combines colonial architecture with sweeping river views. The marble pavilion, steps leading to the water and the backdrop of the Vidyasagar Setu create frames that are unmistakably Kolkata.