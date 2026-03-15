Bangles, bling, bustle: Kolkata’s New Market buzzing with Eid shoppers

With Eid less than a week away, Kolkata’s New Market is brimming with accessories, clothing and food items that reflect the festive spirit. From gorgeous bangles to dazzling outfits, here’s what shoppers are buying at Hogg Market stalls.

Shops are flooded with a wide variety of colourful bangles. While some are made of glass, others are metallic. Cloth bangles are stealing the show Photos: Amit Datta

Shops selling statement bangles are seeing an overwhelming crowd. Besides, buyers also flocked to New Market to purchase earrings, necklaces and other accessories

Shades and styles to match every outfit, mood and vibe

The bangle shops, which are going viral on Instagram, will take you back to the ‘Desi Girl’ era

Footwear is another attraction with several shops selling a wide variety

Shoppers gather to buy new clothes for the festival