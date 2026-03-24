From BTS and SRK to Ray: 6 themed cafes in Kolkata every pop culture fan must visit

Is cafe-hopping your thing? Then here are some city spots with a twist — spaces inspired by fandoms across regional, national and global pop culture.

Attention K-drama fans, SRKians, Bridgerton lovers and F.R.I.E.N.D.S loyalists, these Kolkata eateries need to make it to your must-visit list ASAP!

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Calcutta Perk

A F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed cafe in Salt Lake Sector 1, this spot blends the show’s iconic vibe with a distinctly Kolkata twist. The menu is a treat for fans, too — from ‘Unagi’ burgers to ‘souper’ bowls, it serves up a spread that’s ‘pun’licious.

Address: CD-17, Ward-40, Near City Center, Sector 1, Salt Lake

Pocket pinch: Rs 400 for two

SRK Fusion Cafe

“...Naam toh suna hi hoga.”

This popular Park Street eatery is a go-to spot for Bollywood lovers and Shah Rukh Khan paglus. From the superstar’s iconic dialogues to stills from his blockbuster films, the space offers an unforgettable experience for true SRKians. The menu mirrors the actor’s versatility, featuring a mix of Chinese, north Indian and Continental cuisines.

Address: 1, Park Lane, 1st Floor, Park Street Area

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two

Eloise – The Bistro

Rings a bell, doesn’t it? It’s not just Bridgerton that inspires this cafe. The interiors feel straight out of a period novel. From aesthetic dessert trays and vintage furniture to delicate floral wallpapers, it offers a charming slice of Regency-era England in Kolkata. The menu is just as comforting. Think classic English breakfast, gooey tiramisus and creamy frappes.

Address: 21/21, Ground Floor, Lake Terrace, Ward-87, Jadunath Sarkar Road, Desapriya Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two

KTown Kaffee

Annyeonghaseyo, ARMYs! If you live and breathe BTS and all things Korean, KTown Kaffee is your ultimate destination. Step inside, bathe in shades of purple, and be surrounded by walls adorned with their pictures and posters. Here, you can dive into a feast of mouthwatering South Korean delights — from crispy corn dogs and savoury gimbap to refreshing boba drinks — and let every bite transport you straight to Korea.

Address: Opposite South City Mall, Jodhpur Gardens, Jodhpur Park

Pocket pinch: Staring price Rs 129

SHIO Calcutta

How could one forget anime lovers? Decked in mellow lights and reminiscent of sidewalks lined with cherry blossom trees, this adorable, artsy eatery wafts with the fragrance of piping hot ramen, sushi, and dim sums — a slice of Japan cocooned in the heart of Kolkata. If your aesthetic screams kawaii, don’t forget to stop by SHIO.

Address: P-182, CIT Rd, near SBI Bank, CIT Scheme VII M, Ultadanga

Pocket pinch: Rs 1000 for two

L Ray Treat

Can Bengalis ever call it a day without mentioning Satyajit Ray? From Charulata to Pather Panchali, Sonar Kella to Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, the city keeps his legacy alive in every form. L Ray Treat is a charming tribute, where everything — from cups and coasters to wall décor — reflects Ray’s iconic works, as you sip, snack, and soak in nostalgia.

Address: Street Number 174, BE Block(Newtown), Action Area 1B, New Town

Pocket pinch: Rs 750 to 800 for two