In pictures: Four heritage libraries and reading rooms in Kolkata

Kolkata is home to several historical buildings that are an integral part of the city’s heritage. Among them are a few reading rooms in libraries that date back as far as the 1800s. They have rare books, manuscripts and paintings in their collections. If you are an avid reader and find the stillness of libraries comforting, drop by and turn a page at these places...

Asiatic Society Library

Amit Datta

Established in 1808, the Asiatic Society Library is the oldest library in Kolkata, and has one of the finest reading rooms, that hold a special place in the heart of the readers. The Asiatic Society was founded in 1784 by Sir William Jones, a British philologist, judge and orientalist. The library has books from as early as 1734, like manuscripts in Persian from author Henry Richardson and Irish linguist and orientalist William Marsden, along with other old manuscripts in Sanskrit. The library has more than one lakh books, journals and microfiche (microphotographs of newsprints, documents, etc.) in various languages, along with an impressive collection of photographs and paintings. Find the library hours here.

The Asiatic Society Library has five reading rooms. The main reading room is in the new buildings that houses a wide range of books and journals on the first and second floor. The main reading room has an internet facility and one can use the online database to search for books.

Address: 1 Park Street; Hours: 10am to 6pm

National Library of India

The National Library of India opened its doors to bibliophiles in 1953, inaugurated by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad — the first education minister of Independent India. But, its existence originally dates back to 1836 with the establishment of the Calcutta Public Library, whose first proprietor was Dwarkanath Tagore. Later, in 1891, The Imperial Library was founded, with which the Calcutta Public Library was merged.

In its 72-year-long journey, the National Library of India has become a go-to place for not just academics, educators and students, but also avid readers who love cruising through the readables in various Indian and foreign languages. Know more about the library here.

Address: Belvedere Road, Block A, Alipore; Hours: 8am to 8pm on weekdays; 9.30am to 6pm on Saturdays

Rammohan Library and Free Reading Room

The Rammohan Library was a tribute to Rammohan Roy — social reformer and one of the founding members of the Brahmo Samaj. The library was established in 1904 and the first meeting was attended by Dr Mahendralal Sarkar — social reformer and the founder of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, at the City College Hall. The initial committee of the library had luminaries like Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar’s son Narayan Chandra Bidyaratna, Dwijendralal Roy, among others.

The Rammohan Library has more than one lakh books, and several manuscripts, journals and periodicals. The reading room also has a children’s literature section, and an archive section consisting of a painting of Rammohan Roy by Prafulla Nath Tagore. Know more about the library here.

Address: 267, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy Road; Hours: 12.30pm to 7.30pm

State Central Library

The State Central Library was founded in 1956. The first address of the library was at the Emerald Towers on BT Road, but it later shifted to the bustling Ultadanga in 1996, and now has six stories. From manuscripts, journals, books of diverse kinds to a digital archive dedicated to rare books — the State Central Library is a reader’s wonderland. The library also has a digital Braille and Talking Book section.

Address: 1, VIP Road, 17, CIT Rd, Scheme VI-M, Ultadanga; Hours: 11am to 8pm