The cue is yours: Five of the coolest places to play pool in Kolkata

Ever watched a movie and thought you could pull off that smooth, one-handed pool shot? Or challenged your friends to "just one game" only to spend three hours around a table? Whether you are a serious player or simply looking for an excuse to hang out, Kolkata has a growing number of pool parlours and billiards cafes where you can chalk your cue and take your best shot.

Bhawanipur Snooker Academy

Fancy playing on national-level tables? Bhawanipur Snooker Academy claims to be the only club in Kolkata offering national-level snooker and American pool tables alongside PS5 gaming.

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An American pool table costs Rs 300 per hour, while an Indian table costs Rs 240 per hour. Up to six players can join a game.

Time: 12pm to 5am

Address: 2nd Floor, 1/A Basanta Bose Road, Jatin Das Park, Bhowanipore

The Pool Room (Ballygunge)

For night owls, this may be the ultimate destination. Open round the clock, The Pool Room lets you play pool at any hour — even at 3am if the mood strikes.

Rates start at Rs 500 per hour before midnight and go up to Rs 1,200 after midnight. After 2am, a table costs Rs 2,000 per hour for a team of four. Advance booking is recommended. The club also offers coaching sessions and memberships.

Time: Open 24x7

Address: Ground Floor, 4A Palm Avenue, Ballygunge

Zed Cafe

If your idea of a perfect evening involves equal parts pool, food and mocktails, Zed Cafe has you covered.

Players can enjoy 20 minutes of pool for Rs 100, with two to four people sharing a table at a time.

Time: 1pm to 11pm

Address: B-2, Dr Bholanath Chakraborty Sarani, Ichapur, Howrah

Sourced by the correspondent

Sam Billiards Cafe

Located in New Town, this spot combines pool with a cafe experience. A game costs Rs 260 for two people, and there are plenty of food and beverage options to make the outing even more delightful.

Time: 2pm – 11pm

Address: Plot BG/12, Fifth Floor, Action Area 1B, New Town

Sourced by the correspondent

The Pool Room

Looking for a budget-friendly game? Between 3pm and 5pm, a table costs Rs 200 per hour for a group of four. After 5pm, the rate increases to Rs 250 per hour.

Time: 3pm to 9.30pm

Address: 90 Roy Bahadur Road, Behala