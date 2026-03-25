Sandakphu? Chopta? Goecha La? Essentials for first-time trekkers to be safe and enjoy the trail

Trekking is a journey where you are on the road for days, if not weeks. While on the journey, trekkers face a lot of difficulties and challenges traversing the mountain trails. Here’s a list of trekking gear that are essential if you are a first-time trekker, so your journey can be more comfortable and enjoyable.

A good backpack goes a long way

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“A cheapskate pays twice,” goes the saying.

Choosing a cheap rucksack is exactly what first-time trekkers do. But, you do not want a broken strap in the middle of a days-long trail. Your backpack should contain a rain cover and have sturdy back support. This makes the journey more comfortable, and there’s no extra fuss over your luggage. You can carry a day pack too — snacks, bottles, and extra clothing will fit nicely inside a day pack.

First step decides the journey

Good footwear is essential for a good trek. You will be on your feet for the majority of the day. Having good shoes, preferably trekking shoes with rubber soles, makes walking easier.

It is best to not wear open shoes, sandals, or slippers. A sprain or a slip can not only slow you down considerably, it can hurt you too. Protecting your feet is thus the most important part of a trek. Carrying a hiking sandal is a good option for evening explorations. It gives your feet the rest and air it needs to rejuvenate, and start a new day fresh.

Hydration and snacks

Hydration is essential for trekking, but too much water can hinder your walking pace. Pace yourself, and pack a ziplock bag with snacks, dry fruits, and protein bars. Whenever the team rests, you rest. Use this time to rehydrate and put back in some energy through those snacks. Do not eat heavily as it can lead to stomach cramps.

Sanitation and cleanliness

While on a trek, it is best to carry your own toiletries including shampoo, soap, sanitisers, toilet paper, and gloves, if necessary.

Trekking essentially means being in the open for a long period of time.

So, when nature calls, be prepared. Carrying an extra plastic bag is advisable, to keep all your trash in. you can empty the trash bag at the next stop you stay in. Trekking does not mean littering in the mountains, and keeping the trails clean helps other trekkers as well.

Basic medical kit

A basic medical kit is a must for safety. There are no medical shops on a trail. Carrying painkillers, bandages, allergy medications, and medicines for indigestion are the essential. Carrying water disinfectants, band aids, vertigo medication, and mountain sickness medicines are also really good options to keep just in case.