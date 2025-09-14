Beyond Park Street: Six live music cafes in Kolkata that bring the jam

When it comes to enjoying live music in Kolkata, we instantly think of the legendary names at Park Street — Hard Rock Cafe, Trincas, and Someplace Else. But the city’s love for jam sessions and soulful chords is now flowing through the quiet neighbourhoods of south Kolkata, too. From cosy cafes to picturesque rooftop lounges, here are some of the best places for a wholesome food-and-music experience in Kolkata beyond the OGs.

Club Aeries

This rooftop lounge is no stranger to Gen Zs. With its sweeping skyline views, happy hours and a chic ambience, Club Aeries, tucked away in the heart of Rashbehari Avenue, has become a go-to hangout skybar for many over the years. Whether you want a full bar, an eclectic menu or just an Instagrammable spot for your next much-talked-about photo, this is one place that never disappoints. Not just the food and drinks, the beautiful outdoor setting will fill your heart with soulful live performances hosted every evening. If you’re looking for a break from the hustle-and-bustle of Park Street, Club Aeries is going to be your next favourite haunt.

Address: Spencer's 6th floor terrace, 145, Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat

Scrapyard

Not only craft ales and cocktails, Scrapyard plays host to a rotating lineup of talented musicians — from up-and-coming local artists to seasoned performers. Add to it the moody, rustic and chic setting, and voila, you’re all set for a perfect evening.

Address: Usha Kiran building, 12, Camac Street

Xrong place Pub & Restaurant

Food? Yes. Music? No doubt. Great decor? Yes, all the way! This classic south Kolkata pub is a favourite spot for the youth, who cannot stop talking about its all-things-cool vibes, barn-like interior decor and dim lighting. Since 2009, the sports bar has been catering to foodies and music enthusiasts with its perfect drink offers, live music and karaoke nights — a great alternative for those who frequent the OG Park Street spots.

Address: 27, Dr. Sarat Banerjee Road, Lake Terrace

Skinny Mo's Jazz Club

Jazz up your evenings at this ‘music bar’ in Kalighat that pays homage to Kolkata’s never-ending love for music. The club is the ideal place for those who want to take a cruise through the journey of jazz — from its origins to its development and evolution. Skinny Mo's Jazz Club handpicks classic songs for their vinyl listening sessions that are a must-visit for everyone.

Address: 91, Manohar Pukur Road, Kalighat

Jam House

True to its name, Jam House is where food lovers and musicians come together for pure joy and unfiltered hangouts. From Indian to Italian, Chinese to Continental, this trendy restaurant offers a wholesome space for jam sessions alongside mouth-watering dishes. Jam House’s vibrant atmosphere hosts live music regularly, with past events including evenings with artistes like Subhankar and NR Amrit.

Address: Shop No. 7, 1, Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Road

Warehouse Cafe

Located on the fourth floor of South City Mall, Warehouse Cafe is one of those places that you plan on visiting again right after you return home. The industrial-chic cafe, along with its in-house bar, adds to both the dining and musical experience, making it as much about the food as it is about the vibes. Hosting regular DJ sets, live gigs and dance nights, it has become a trendy spot for south Kolkatans who are keen to mix parties, dinner and music.

In celebration of the cafe’s anniversary in 2023, Usha Uthup rocked a live performance with her magical voice, performing renditions of songs like Skyfall, Hotel California, Stand By Me and Imagine.

Address: 4th Floor, South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Road