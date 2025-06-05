Allegations of illegal tree felling at historic Kolkata cemetery spark outrage

A former labour supervisor at the Christian Burial Board (CBB) has accused the board’s management of overseeing and enabling illegal large-scale tree felling at the historic Lower Circular Road Cemetery located on 184, AJC Bose Road.

Richard Singh, the former labour supervisor, said he will write to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation about the alleged felling on Thursday, observed World Environment Day.

“It’s not trimming, it’s cutting,” said Singh, who shared visuals alleging that the cemetery’s secretary, Margaret Ekka, supervised the destruction of mature trees. “She said the trees needed trimming. But if you see the logs, they have been cut from the root. What’s the meaning of trimming if you’re leaving behind piles of logs?”

Singh, the whistleblower, has shared several photos of tree logs piled up at the cemetery

Singh claimed that when he questioned the tree cutters and attempted to intervene in line with his duties, he was ‘sidelined, faced repeated interference’ in his work from a section of the board officials, and was ultimately terminated from his role. “I tried to tell the board members, but they said it was just trimming. It clearly isn’t. I have photos and videos showing what’s really happening,” he said.

He further alleged that the timber from the felled trees was removed quietly, some even before he could fully document the scene. “More trees were cut before I could take proper photos. Some logs were already sent off,” Singh said. When asked if he believes the wood is being sold, Singh stopped short of making a direct allegation but added: “She (Ekka) is misusing her power, and some members know this is happening — but nobody is stopping it. She has been felling trees since May 2024. In August last year, she had to stop after a Facebook post about her illegal actions went viral. But she has started again now."

Singh, who was referred to the position by Fr Michael of St. Thomas Parish, said he even submitted a letter of complaint to the priest, but received no response. “No one is listening. Everyone is silent.” The cemetery — active since 1884 — is not only one of Kolkata’s largest Christian burial grounds with thousands of family and community vaults but also a heritage and ecological landmark. With a canopy of rare, botanically tagged trees, the site functions as an educational destination for botany students, a birdwatching haven, and a crucial carbon sink in the heart of one of Kolkata’s busiest school zones.

Tree logs being transported from the cemetery in Kolkata

“The scale of felling is serious. Trees were cut in broad daylight in the presence of staff and security, despite Forest Department and Environment Department guidelines. This is not just a violation of environmental law — it is criminal vandalism of botanical assets,” Ranajoy Bose, a former executive member of the Christian Burial Board told My Kolkata, after receiving the photographs.

Singh now plans to approach conservationists and environmental groups to raise the alarm.

Experts say the ecological cost of losing trees in such a densely populated area is severe. Beyond its greenery, the cemetery also holds immense historical and heritage value, with references in publications like The Bengal Obituary, and is a frequent stop for heritage tours. “Botanically classified and preserved trees of various botanical species with tags are there at the cemetery and thus often visited by students of botany under expert guidance. It also acts as the ‘carbon sink’ in the school zone of the city,” said the former executive member who served in the board for 32 years until 2024.

Bose said that inaction of the Christian Burial Board could lead to international scrutiny from environmental and heritage bodies, including those associated with Commonwealth graves.

Several photos of alleged tree felling are in pocession of My Kolkata

Despite repeated attempts, Margaret Ekka and the Christian Burial Board could not be reached. Singh said he expects the board to paint him as “uncooperative”, but insists the visual proof tells a different story.

“This is happening openly, and no one is being held accountable. I don’t have the power or the connections — but someone must stop this,” Singh said.