Extreme Kolkata: Where skaters, bikers, martial artists find common ground

If you go to the helipad grounds of Eco Park in New Town on the weekends, you will find a community that finds freedom and connection on wheels and movement — skating, cycling, martial arts.

What makes the group unique is that participants range from professionals in their thirties and forties to underprivileged children.

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Extreme Kolkata has been running for six years as a community for mental wellbeing through activities like skating, cycling and martial arts.

The emphasis is on breaking barriers and finding common ground.

“After the BBC covered us, political leaders understood we are a legit group. It is sad, but it took foreigners to make us legit,” said Rahul Chakraborty, founder of Extreme Kolkata, who is a skater, musician, martial artist and mentor to underprivileged kids.

“Then, students of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) stayed with us for three months. They documented the houses of the underprivileged kids, they saw what we do and made a documentary. That whole process was very heart-warming,” Chakraborty said.

“An open space helps learn about privilege, class and discrimination better than any theory book can teach,” he added.

From working adults to pre-teen kids, everyone meets at the ground. All differences are kept aside.

“Initially, when I started this community, I met a lot of people from different walks of life. Some people came from privileged backgrounds, with expensive gear, skateboards and stuff. But when I saw they were treating the underprivileged kids badly, I had to tell them to leave,” said Chakraborty.

Indrani Ray, a member of Extreme Kolkata who is in her thirties, said skating helps her deal with anxiety and gives her a sense of freedom.

“I grew up in a family where most outdoor activities met with a no. Once I started skating, I never looked back. This is my safe space, and my mental health has improved through this community,” said Ray.

Chakraborty said that as an army kid he was inspired by the Sarva Dharma Sthal concept in military quarters. It is a common place of worship where anyone from any religion can come and pray.

It is not all flowers for Extreme Kolkata though. They lack a skating park, to begin with.

“Most major cities in India have a park dedicated to skaters and bicycle riders. We unfortunately lack that in our city. It is a dire need for skating to grow as an ecosystem,” said Chakraborty.

They did have problems with people coming in to take advantage.

“Various people from different walks of life tried to join us. Addicts tried getting in. We weeded them out,” said Chakraborty.

He has had to work on some members as well.

“There’s a kid who has a very abusive father. He used to bully kids here, basically propagate the violence he faced at home,” says Chakraborty.

“So, I had to consult a child psychologist and try to understand what the kid needed. After getting somewhat of an idea, I made him the monitor of the group, and sat with him one day. Once I started talking to him, he bawled his eyes out. He has changed a great deal,” he added.