Cricket goes football way: New breed of KKR fans rewrites the rules of admiration

Summers in Kolkata come with three constants: the stifling heat, the heavy scent of mangoes and the high-stakes drama of the Indian Premier League.

This year, the curtains fell with singular cruelty. After a sluggish start to the 2026 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders mounted a ferocious, almost cinematic fightback in the tournament's second half, stringing together a series of spectacular wins that made the playoffs feel like an inevitability for a hot second.

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Yet, on the final day of the league stage, the curtains on those dreams were brought down, leaving millions of fans staring into a sudden, quiet void.

In an earlier era of Indian cricket, heartbreaks like these would trigger a collective power-down of television sets. Fans would retreat into a winter of indifference until the national team donned its blues again. But inside the digital war rooms, WhatsApp ecosystems and street-level chapters of modern IPL fan clubs, the heartbreak isn't a dead end. It is merely an intermission.

What is unfolding across the country is the "EPL-ification" of the IPL fan culture, a profound shift from casual, star-worshipping television viewership to an organised, 365-day subculture that looks and feels remarkably like European football fandom.

Driven by communities that found their footing during the isolation of the pandemic, this movement is redefining what it means to belong to a sports club.

And the great irony? The people keeping the purple-and-gold fire burning the brightest don’t even live in Kolkata.

The Lockdown Genesis

Image credit: BCCI

To understand the scale of this subculture, one must look back five years to the bleak months of the 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 lockdowns. Stripped of live stadium energy and confined to their homes, solitary fans turned to the digital grid.

Boredom catalysed a content boom, and casual group chats quickly mutated into structured organisations.

"In lockdown, everybody was a content creator; everybody had free time," recalled Abhijeet, an IT engineer from Odisha, who founded the fan club Golden Knights during the pandemic.

He had been spamming his social feeds with intense KKR analysis until he decided to build a dedicated refuge for like-minded diehards. "I utilised my graphic design skills and a network of hardcore fans I met during giveaways, and that's how the page was born."

Simultaneously, a parallel phenomenon was brewing a few hundred kilometres away. On May 15, 2021, a small WhatsApp group of four or five fans coalesced with a shared dream: to create a space where every KKR fan could find a family.

Five years later, that group has evolved into Rokte Amar KKR (RAKKR), a fan community boasting over 100,000 followers on Facebook and a massive, hyper-vocal presence on X (formerly Twitter).

For both organisations, the lockdown wasn't just a pause on normalcy, it was the foundational crucible for a new kind of collective identity.

The borderless IPL fan

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For decades, sports fandom in Bengal was strictly tied to local geography; the fierce Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal football divide was rooted in ancestral neighborhoods. But the modern IPL fan club has completely decentralised the map.

You do not need to speak Bengali or walk the streets of Esplanade to bleed purple.

Abhijeet of the Golden Knights coordinates his digital empire from Raj Khariar, a small town in the Nuapada district of western Odisha, sitting flush against the Chhattisgarh border, nearly 900 kilometres from Eden Gardens.

His love for the team wasn't born from regional pride, but from pop culture.

"I'm a ’90s kid. When the IPL started in 2008, Om Shanti Om had just released and Shah Rukh Khan was in his prime," Abhijeet laughed. "That love for SRK pushed me to KKR. For me, the madness is only for this team. Others are just teams I can’t hate."

Similarly, Akash Singha, the 23-year-old manager steering Rokte Amar KKR, operates not from the capital city, but from the industrial township of Kharagpur. Yet, despite being geographically removed from the club’s official headquarters, Akash and his team have managed to dictate the visual culture inside the stadium itself.

Power of the terrace

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If Rokte Amar KKR has a defining trademark, it is their conscious borrowing from European football's terrace culture. In the English Premier League, clubs are defined by massive, hand-painted banners known as tifos, unfurled across entire stadium tiers by partisan supporters.

Last season, Akash and the RAKKR community claim that they made cricketing history by independently funding, designing, and launching the first-ever tifo in the sport at Eden Gardens.

This year, they repeated the feat, taking over social media feeds on X with a towering visual tribute dedicated to the franchise’s iconic all-rounder, Andre Russell.

"We have always admired football fan culture, the madness, the loyalty, the unconditional support fans show for their clubs," Akash told The Telegraph Online. "We took their inspiration to bring the tifo culture into cricket. We want every fan to feel emotionally connected, to stand together in every high and low."

RAKKR's operations extend far beyond visual spectacles. To keep the community tied together across the long off-season, they design custom fan jerseys, host an annual KKR Foundation Day celebration, a tradition so popular that the official franchise has begun recognizing it, and organise local cricket tournaments.

They have also converted corporate cricket synergy into ecological action. Through their #KnightsForNature initiative, inspired by KKR’s official green campaigns, RAKKR members across India planted over 200 saplings and cleared more than a ton of waste last season, earning them the official franchise award for "Best Fan Club for Green Initiative."

The 365-day digital church

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Where RAKKR dominates the physical terraces, Golden Knights operate as a sophisticated, digital-first vanguard. Alongside co-creator Rizwan, a media and sports management professional, Abhijeet has built a platform centered on video content, facecam streams and a policy of radical positivity.

"Our objective is to talk positively," Rizwan told The Telegraph Online, who has been creating dedicated KKR videos since 2019. "When we lose, people on the internet constantly target and criticise one or two players. We try to speak as much positive reassurance as we can. People complain that I back the players too much, but that's my thinking."

For Golden Knights, the concept of an "off-season" is a myth. The modern IPL may only last eight weeks, but the Knight Riders sports franchise is a global, year-round conglomerate.

"KKR is not just one team; there is Los Angeles Night Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and the women's TKR team," Abhijeet explained. "The moment the IPL ends, the trade window rumours start. Then Major League Cricket begins in the US, followed by the Caribbean Premier League. By December, Abu Dhabi is playing, and by January, you are back in the IPL auction cycle. There is never a dull period."

Future of the twelve

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Both Akash and Abhijeet are quick to dismiss the idea that their organisations are mere marketing extensions of the franchise. While they maintain a warm, collaborative relationship with KKR’s official management, frequently participating in official fan parks, plantation drives, and player meet-and-greets, they remain independent communities funded entirely out of their members' pockets. They are fans first, retaining the right to celebrate the highs emotionally and debate the lows honestly.

As the dust settles on the heartbreaking final day against Delhi, the official stadium lights at Eden Gardens have been turned off, but the notifications on Akash’s and Abhijeet’s phones are still lighting up every few seconds.

The Knight Riders may have lost their spot in the playoffs on the pitch this May, but out in the industrial hubs of Kharagpur, the remote border towns of western Odisha, and the boundless avenues of the internet, the new kingdom of Indian fandom is just getting started.