Tiger under the hood: Shrivardhan Kanoria’s 1936 Bentley roars back to life in Kolkata

In a quiet corner of Kolkata, a 1936 Bentley 3.5 litre drophead coupe sits poised between two lives.

One is the life it lived nearly 90 years ago, crafted in England with hand-built wood framing, aluminium skin and mechanical theatre beneath a long bonnet.

The other is the life it has been given recently, revived piece-by-piece in a workshop where patience is the primary tool. At the centre of this resurrection is Shrivardhan Kanoria, restorer, collector and president of the Eastern India Motoring Group.

“Rolls-Royce and Bentley share intertwined histories,” Kanoria says. “Many of the pre-war cars were built at the Derby factory, though production later moved across other facilities as well. The Rolls epitomises elegance. The Bentley carries elegance too, but with a sporty soul. That is why Bentley was always called the silent sports car.”

This particular Bentley belongs to the celebrated Derby series, a name often misunderstood. “People think Derby Bentleys were made for racing at the Derby. In reality they were named after the town where the factory stood. Over time both stories became part of folklore,” says Kanoria.

The drophead coupe design allows the car to look classy and racy depending on the occasion Sourced by Correspondent

The car’s body is as distinctive as its lineage. Coachbuilt by Park Ward, one of the most sought-after authorised coachbuilders of the era, it wears a drophead coupe design.

“With the hood up and windows rolled in, it becomes a fully enclosed coupe,” Kanoria says. “With the hood down and the glass lowered, it turns into a convertible. It is the best of both worlds, and a very stylish body for its time.”

Beneath the bonnet lies the Bentley 3.5 litre straight-six, sharing its core architecture with a contemporary Rolls-Royce engine but tuned for a different temperament.

“This car has twin SU carburettors, while the Rolls used a single patented carburettor,” he says. “Because Bentley was positioned as the sporting car, it needed a sharper response.”

Then there is the feature that still amuses him the most. “Between the front seats there is a small lever. Push it and the muffler valve opens. The car goes from whisper quiet to a proper growl. From a saint it becomes a tiger,” he laughs. “You can feel the engine breathe freer and the performance change instantly.”

Built in the Derby factory, this car shares a lot of parallels with Rolls Royce cars of the same era Soumyajit Dey

When the Bentley entered his collection, it was far from lively. “It was a non-runner,” Kanoria admits. “Restoring a Bentley mechanically is easy to say, but not easy to execute.”

Over a year was spent rebuilding its mechanical heart. The engine was overhauled, carburettors rebuilt, radiator serviced, fuel tank renewed, suspension and steering reworked, brakes painstakingly synchronised. The servo-assisted braking system, linked to gearbox speed, demanded exact calibration.

“If these systems are set correctly, they are fascinating. If disturbed, getting them right again is an almost impossible task,” he says.

Today the Bentley is back on the road and on show fields, used regularly to test and refine its health.

“A vintage car after major mechanical surgery is like a human after heart surgery. You need time and patience to reach perfection,” he says. “It already feels wonderful, but I am a perfectionist.”

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, present as the guest of honour at the annual vintage car rally, took a ride in the car alongside Kanoria Sourced by Correspondent

At the annual vintage car rally this year, the Bentley also found a moment in the spotlight. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, present as the guest of honour, took a ride in the car alongside Kanoria, drawing curious crowds and smartphone cameras to a machine that still knows how to command attention.

Cosmetic restoration will follow in time. The car still carries original upholstery and chrome, and a decades-old respray. Its wooden frame has aged, its aluminium skin will need careful attention. “If chrome has survived so many years, that quality cannot be matched today. So we will decide later what to preserve,” he notes.

Behind the wheel, Kanoria is a happy man. “The driving position is perfect. It is a true owner-driven car. The power under your right foot is immense. Every time I drive it, I have a smile on my face.”