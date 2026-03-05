Best foot forward: Meet Sudipta Bhowmick, an artist painting a future beyond limits with her leg

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement… ”

Twenty-year-old Sudipta Bhowmick epitomises these words by Hellen Keller, whose tireless efforts made the world a better place, bit by bit, for people suffering from disabilities.

Sudipta, originally from Assam and pursuing a diploma in fashion illustration at JD Institute of Fashion Technology in Mumbai, suffers from cerebral palsy. She is unable to use her hands, but that doesn’t deter her from following her passion — art and fashion.

Diagnosed with the neurological disorder at just two-and-a-half years old, Sudipta’s love for art outweighs the tussle with her physical challenges. Today, she creates intricate paintings and fashion illustrations using her leg, dedicating nearly 10 to 12 hours every day to honing her craft and pursuing her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

No distaste for her condition

Just as any aspiring artist, Sudipta is taking baby steps everyday in reaching her milestone.

Her journey as an artist began seven years ago, when she began drawing with her leg. Wearing her heart on her sleeves, Sudipta had no distaste for her condition and candidly introduced herself as a “physically challenged girl”.

It all began with practising sketching natural objects — a passion born out of curiosity that slowly evolved into a disciplined training for art. As a child, Sudipta attended a regular school and graduated high school with a First Division in Fine Arts.

Art comes naturally to her, Sudipta said. Every day, the young adult is moving one step closer to her goal. For her, stepping into the world of fashion was a conscious choice. “I was looking to be a fashion designer,” she said as her face lit up.

'People think it is very hard for me'

A day in her life is full of hard work, patience and practice. While many are quick to assume that her daily routine is exhausting, Sudipta said that she feels at ease.

“People think it is very hard for me. But I feel nothing. It is very normal for me,” Sudipta said. What others deem as extraordinary is a part of everyday life for her.

On days when creating art feels difficult, she said, “It is my patience and my interest that keeps me going.” When perseverance falls short, the nature around her brings inspiration.

Nature is her favourite theme to work with. Sudipta loves drawing natural scenery and festival-themed drawings as they fill her sketchbooks with the serene shades of the world outside and the colours of celebration.

'When I imagine my future... I see myself as an established fashion designer'

Art is her language. But what brings her comfort beyond art? Music. It helps her relax after long hours of intense focus. Yet her eyes remain fixed on the future even when she unwinds.

“When I imagine my future, I see having my own boutique brand and I see myself as an established fashion designer,” she said with a smile.

For Sudipta, learning is not a task but a joy. She believes that education should never stop, while continuing to push boundaries — both personal and professional — towards achieving her goals in fashion illustration.

Sudipta consistently shares her artistic journey on Instagram, where she has built a loyal follower base that wholeheartedly supports her. A quick glimpse of her social media profile will let one into her world — from work-in-progress videos to her lifestyle and travel diaries.

“I want to be a successful fighter,” Sudipta said, while working on a painting, proving that true passion rises above all physical limitations.