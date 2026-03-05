Five popular Kolkata ‘bookstagrammers’ to follow for your next great read

If books are your forever friends, these Kolkata-based bookstagrammers might soon become your close companions too. Each brings something distinctive to the reading community, from thoughtful reviews and genre explorations to literary conversations and creative content.

Saheli Chatterjee goes beyond simply recommending books. Her content often dives into writing styles, narrative techniques and genre-bending combinations that readers might not usually consider. From exploring how humour can intertwine with psychological thrillers to discussing unusual storytelling approaches, Saheli’s page is the go-to space for readers who enjoy discovering fresh perspectives in literature.

If you’re into Bengali books, Kasturi misght just become your favourite content creator. She does not merely talk about Bengali Literature; her page also introduces readers to world literature through Bengali translations. Her recommendations span moods, seasons and emotions. Whether you are looking for a light spring read, a romantic story to match the feeling of being in love, or a moving narrative for days when your heart feels heavy, she will have a perfect recommendation ready.

A psychology student, Jyoti Roy approaches books from a different angle. Alongside reviews and recommendations, she shares updates about literary festivals worth attending, bookstores that might appeal to avid readers and cosy cafes that double up as perfect reading nooks. Her content also touches on mindful practices like journaling and other activities that nurture mental well-being.

From ASMR-style unboxing videos to bookshelf organisation tips, Shrutarshi Ghosh has a lot more to offer besides recommendations and mini book reviews.

For Bandana, bookstagram is as much about conversations as it is about reading. In addition to sharing her favourite reads, she raises awareness about issues such as book piracy. She also shares with her community of readers memorable quotes from her favourite titles. Additionally, she shares her own poems with fellow lovers of literature.