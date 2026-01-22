Music legend Sting to perform at businessman’s wedding in Kolkata: Report

English musician Sting is set to perform at a businessman’s wedding in Kolkata on Friday, as per a report by t2 Online.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter-actor, who led the rock band The Police from 1977 to 1986, is likely to land in Kolkata on Friday and perform at the wedding celebrations of businessman Ravi Modi’s son Vedant Modi at PC Chandra Garden, a source told t2 Online.

The Modis own the apparel brand Manyavar.

Sting or his team have not officially announced his performance in the city. He often comes incognito to India and stays at a resort in Madhya Pradesh, as per reports.

Besides Sting, pop band Maroon 5 may also take the stage during the wedding festivities in Kolkata, t2 Online reported.

Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Sting was a founding member and the frontman of The Police. He wrote the iconic song Every Breath You Take for the band.

The groom Vedant Modi is the chief revenue officer of Vedant Fashions Limited, the company that owns Manyavar and Money.