Meet Ram Gopal Kothari, Kolkata entrepreneur and first Indian to complete Volcano Marathon on Easter Island

Ram Gopal Kothari insists he is not a runner. He is a traveller.

It is that insatiable wanderlust, rather than a love for racing, that has taken the Kolkata entrepreneur from the Geographic North Pole to one of the world's most isolated inhabited islands, Chile's Rapa Nui, where he recently became the first Indian to complete the Volcano Marathon.

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The feat comes less than a year after the 45-year-old became the first Indian to finish a marathon at the Geographic North Pole.

Reaching Rapa Nui — better known as Easter Island — was an adventure in itself. Kothari travelled over 24,000 km from India via Mumbai, Istanbul and Santiago before arriving on the island, famous for its enigmatic Moai statues and difficult volcanic terrain. It also marked the 80th country he has visited.

"I have become the first Indian to complete the Volcano Marathon on Rapa Nui (Easter Island), Chile, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands," Kothari told PTI.

"But the records are just milestones. This journey has always been about pushing my limits and inspiring others to dream beyond them,” he added.

The records are, however, merely significant milestones in a much larger journey.

"You used the right word, hunger. Now, it has become a little like hunger," he said when asked what keeps drawing him to some of the world's most unusual marathons.

That hunger first led him to Antarctica in 2022.

While planning that expedition, he came across a marathon held in the Arctic. Initially conducted at 89 degrees, the event was later redesigned to take place entirely at 90 degrees North. Kothari signed up and went on to become the first Indian to complete it.

But another destination still remained to be checked in his bucket list.

"Easter Island was one of my dream places,” he said.

The mystery surrounding the giant stone statues there had fascinated him for years.

When he discovered that adventure racing company Runbuk organised the Volcano Marathon on the island, combining travel with another endurance challenge felt like the obvious choice.

Unlike his North Pole expedition, Kothari approached the Volcano Marathon with meticulous preparation.

A regular half-marathon runner who has participated in events such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon and Kolkata Marathon, he customised his training to suit Rapa Nui's rugged volcanic trails and nearly 600 metres of elevation gain.

"I took this marathon very seriously,” he said.

He regularly completed practice runs of up to 30 kilometres and trained extensively on the ramps of Salt Lake Stadium to simulate steep climbs. Evenings were reserved for long walks on an inclined treadmill to build endurance.

Much of the training was guided by Vikas Duggar, captain of the North Kolkata Runners group.

"He told me to focus on ramp running because of the elevation. He also introduced me to using energy gels during long-distance races,” Kothari told PTI.

The preparation paid off.

"I was the only one who didn't suffer cramps," Kothari said.

"My room partner from China had completed around 70 marathons around the world, but even he cramped. I finished well ahead of him,” he added.

The race itself proved every bit as demanding.

The opening half unfolded on paved roads that rose and dipped constantly before giving way to rugged volcanic trails strewn with loose rocks, potholes and uneven ground.

"The real challenge started after 21 kilometres. Suddenly the terrain changed completely,” Kothari said.

The scenery was beautiful enough to distract even seasoned runners.

"There were horses galloping beside us, valleys filled with yellow flowers and the Pacific Ocean surrounding the island. I even saw several runners slip because they were busy taking in the view,” he recounted.

The steep ascent to the Rano Kau volcanic crater became the defining test.

"Those five kilometres were the hardest. The climb was so steep that even walking became difficult,” Kothari explained.

"The last two kilometres were brutal. The trail was completely broken. I honestly don't know how I finished,” he added.

Yet, despite the physical challenge, Kothari said the island offered the most breathtaking marathon course he has encountered in his travels.

"I have travelled to 80 countries. Antarctica remains the most beautiful place I've visited, but if you're talking about greenery, landscapes and natural beauty, it's difficult to beat Easter Island,” he told PTI.

Kothari’s next challenge is already on the horizon.

In November, he plans to return to Antarctica to attempt a 24-hour ultra marathon, hoping to cover 120 kilometres in temperatures that could plunge to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

If successful, he will once again become the first Indian to achieve the feat.