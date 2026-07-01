Blame the ‘lady driver’: Kolkata women share stories of sexism on the road

Someone broke the traffic law? ‘Must be a woman driver.’

Another vehicle hit your car? ‘Must be a woman driver.’

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Somebody parked their vehicle improperly? ‘That has to be a woman driver.’

It’s been over a century since women began driving vehicles around the world. Today, some compete in motor racing, some navigate rocky, steep mountain roads in their cars, while others simply go about their daily lives on bikes and scooters — an utterly normal sight.

But for many women, getting behind the wheel also means navigating unsolicited comments, stereotypes, rage and, at times, harassment.

A minor mistake can invite sexist remarks, despite Kolkata’s claims of being “open-minded” and celebrating women.

From being mocked for their driving skills and facing condescending behaviour from fellow motorists to becoming targets of verbal abuse, women in and around the city continue to encounter biases that have little to do with their driving abilities.

My Kolkata spoke to several women across the city to get a clear picture of what they silently endure while driving every day.

Driving in a densely populated city always comes with a bit of reluctance

All pictures: Sourced by the correspondent

“Once, a driver who was violating traffic rules collided with my vehicle; yet, the immediate assumption was that I was at fault. I was taken to the police station, where CCTV footage ultimately showed that he had crossed a red signal. Beyond such incidents, there are also the quieter forms of bias, the sceptical looks and judgemental stares, especially in challenging terrain like Ladakh and Himachal, where a woman behind the wheel is still too often presumed to be careless or less capable. Over time, I realised there's no point in focusing on what people think. Instead, I focus on driving safely, following traffic rules, and maintaining proper road etiquette.”

— Rajlaksmi Thakur, private sector employee, Tollygunge

People are quick to form an opinion

“There seems to be an assumption that we're either too confident or oversmart to drive. I was riding my scooty when a car came from behind and brushed against me while trying to overtake. I confronted the driver but instead of apologising, he immediately blamed me saying I wasn't riding properly. When you're a woman riding a two-wheeler or driving a car, many people seem to be in a hurry to overtake you, almost as if they've already decided that they'll ride or drive better than you. Whether it's impatience or a preconceived notion, it's a pattern that's hard to ignore.”

—- Isha Rajwani, PR & Communications Professional, Behala

On roads, women are doubly marginalised

“When a driver starts to take lessons, they will make mistakes — irrespective of their gender. I learned to ride a bike and so did my brother. Yet whenever I made a mistake, I was always lectured on the street for being the weaker gender, hailing to take up the ‘Man’s Task!’ Humans are bound to make mistakes. So if I am a terrible driver, then I am just a terrible driver and not because I am a woman. This road is as much entitled to me as it is to my brother, my father and every man around this planet.”

— Debarati Mukherjee, tutor and proprietor, Howrah

Sometimes speaking up, sometimes walking away

“I have experienced harassment and sexist behaviour in public spaces while I drive. Sometimes it's unwanted comments, staring. These situations can be uncomfortable and frustrating. My biggest takeaway is that sexism still exists in everyday life, even in small ways that many people may not notice. I've learned the importance of staying confident and setting boundaries. Usually, I react depending on the situation. If it feels safe, I speak up or make it clear. If not, I prioritise my safety and remove myself from the situation.”

— Megha Das, B.Ed student, Khardah

It is a matter of ego to accept that we are on par

“Being a woman is a matter of pride. However, even in 2026, society still thinks differently. For many men, it is a matter of ego to accept that we are on par with them. While driving, I have often heard, “Lady driver hai, pehle seekh lijiye.” Once, three men chased my friends and me and our car overturned on the Second Hooghly Bridge. Thankfully, we came out without a scratch. People who stopped were just standing and watching instead of helping us. I had to scream, ‘Give me a hand instead of watching the circus.’ Many such incidents keep happening on the streets of Kolkata, and as we stand in 2026, women are still the subject of mockery.”

— Paramita Karati, self-employed, Lake Terrace

I avoid deserted roads whenever I can

“I face harassment on the streets quite often, and many women go through the same thing. While riding my scooter to work, people often stare at my chest instead of my face, even when I'm wearing a dupatta. Last Monday, a man passed lewd remarks at me along with his friends! It was deeply humiliating. I also face catcalling and reckless bikers who deliberately refuse to give way. Even after so many such incidents in our country, I still feel shocked and scared whenever this happens. Since I'm usually alone on my scooter, I worry someone might attack me, so I avoid deserted roads whenever I can.”

—- Ankita Chatterjee, finance professional, Ghatal

People around me take extra caution, as if a crash was inevitable

“Women drivers often face subtle yet obvious sexism on the road, whether they are driving a car, riding a bike or riding a scooty. From my own experience, I have noticed people clearing the road when they see me driving, driving with exaggerated caution as if a crash is forthcoming, staring at me for no reason, or giving me unsolicited driving advice. There is this assumption that 'women are bad drivers’, which leads to different treatment based purely on gender. This double-standard mindset of people shows how women are rarely viewed just as drivers but always as ‘women drivers’.”

— Bidisha Dey, student, Chandannagar

Riding a motorcycle should not be defined by gender

“Two years ago, while returning from work with a female colleague, a black four-wheeler intentionally swerved toward us, causing a devastating accident. In a matter of seconds, my life changed completely—I suffered severe injuries, including fractures in my right knee and right hand, underwent surgery, and spent nearly eight months confined to bed. Even today, I continue to struggle with the physical and emotional effects of that incident. What hurt even more was being told that the attack may have happened simply because I was a woman riding a motorcycle. Women riders deserve the same respect, safety, and normalcy as anyone else on the road. Riding a motorcycle should not be defined by gender—it should simply be seen as a person's passion, freedom, and right.”

—- Srijita Roy Chowdhury, real-estate professional, Behala