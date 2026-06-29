When every answer is online, why are private tutors still in demand?

When ChatGPT can solve algebra in seconds, YouTube can explain calculus with animations and AI chatbots are available around the clock, one question naturally follows — Why are parents still paying for private tutors?

My Kolkata spoke to several parents and the answer, it seems, has little to do with access to information and everything to do with trust, empathy and human connection.

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A good tutor understands the child behind the student

"My daughter, Aditri, is in the fifth grade and, as a parent, I don't think the demand for private tutors is about access to information anymore. Children can find answers instantly through ChatGPT, YouTube and countless online platforms. But learning is about far more than finding the right answer.

A good tutor understands the child behind the student. They recognise when confidence is slipping, adapt explanations to suit an individual's learning style, and provide the encouragement and discipline needed to stay focused. That personal attention and accountability are difficult to replicate online.

Technology is a powerful learning aid, but it cannot replace the reassurance, guidance and human connection that an experienced tutor brings. The future of education lies in using both wisely."

— Ajapa, clinical data consultant

Learning online comes with hidden risks

"The internet offers unlimited access to information, but without parental supervision it can also expose children to significant risks. As the mum of an adolescent boy, I’m always on my guard. It is very easy to drift from educational content to unsafe websites, making children vulnerable to scams, identity theft and data breaches.

Online learning also limits face-to-face interaction, which plays an important role in developing communication and teamwork. It demands a high level of self-discipline, and many students struggle with procrastination outside a structured environment. Due to prolonged screen time, issues like eye strain, headaches and mental fatigue become common.”

— Baishakhi Das, advocate

Beyond right and wrong answers

"Private tutors offer personalised attention based on each student's needs. They identify weaknesses, clear doubts instantly and create targeted strategies for improvement.

Just as importantly, they help students stay disciplined, motivated and consistent. Human interaction not only strengthens understanding but also builds confidence and communication skills, while allowing tutors to adapt their teaching style to every learner.

— Tania Saha, homemaker

AI explains, tutors personalise

"My daughter, Adrija, studies in Class IX. ChatGPT, YouTube and AI learning tools are excellent for quick explanations and practice, but they cannot offer personalised guidance that she needs for clarity and confidence.

A tutor understands a student's strengths and weaknesses and adapts lessons to suit their pace. Younger learners especially benefit from the structure and encouragement that only a human mentor can provide.

AI works best as a supplement — not a substitute — for personalised teaching."

— Indrani Pal, sari retailer

Learning isn't just about information — it's about being understood

"The continued demand for private tutors reflects people's trust in face-to-face learning. Physical classrooms encourage interaction, critical thinking and the development of life skills in ways online platforms often cannot.

Students can ask spontaneous questions, receive immediate clarification and engage in meaningful discussions. Plus, the human warmth is more important than we give it credit for. AI tools and recorded explainers provide information, but they cannot fully understand a student's emotions, confusion or individual learning needs. This is why I place my faith in private tutors and not online programmes. My daughter, Teeasha, is in Class X and coaching classes have helped her in more ways than one.”

— Debanjali Gupta, associate professor

AI assists; tutors inspire

In the age of ChatGPT, AI-powered educational platforms, YouTube explainers and instant online answer keys, the demand for a humanised friend, philosopher and guide will remain eternal. AI can solve complex problems, offer multiple approaches and help learners explore different dimensions of a topic. Yet it still lacks the empathy, intuition and personalised understanding that define effective home tutoring.

The real opportunity lies not in choosing one over the other, but in combining both — AI as an always-available study assistant and a private tutor as a mentor who shapes confidence, discipline and overall academic growth.

— Namrata Mitra, educator

A chatbot can solve a problem; a teacher understands why the student couldn't

“Offline learning allows students to interact directly with teachers, making it easier to ask questions and resolve doubts. My son is preparing for JEE and even he believes that face-to-face interaction is a thousand times better than online classes or AI explainers. That personal connection often leads to deeper understanding. Besides, AI chatbots can never be your role models or true mentors. Only a teacher, a guru, can be that.”

— Sucharita Banerjee, homemaker