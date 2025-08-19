Aunty mashi’s cradle falls silent. Founder of Dolna Day School passes away at 89

Kolkata is mourning the loss of Madhushree Dasgupta, fondly called Aunty Mashi, who passed away at 89 on Tuesday morning. Her son, Jyotishka Dasgupta, a teacher at Dolna Day School and president of the Calcutta School of Music, announced the news of her death on social media. He said his mother’s work had shaped not only his life, but also the lives of thousands of families who trusted the school as a safe haven.

Madhushree Dasgupta started Dolna in 1972 with just two children. Over the years, it grew into Kolkata’s longest-running creche, giving parents the comfort of knowing their children were in safe hands. She came from a family of thinkers and writers. Her mother was novelist Maitreyi Devi and her grandfather was philosopher Surendranath Dasgupta. Yet she chose to dedicate her life to children, believing that love and care were the foundations of learning.

What made Dolna special was the personal touch she brought. She cooked for the children, sang with them, played games, and shared small treats. For every child, she created a world where they felt secure and happy. Parents knew their children were not just being looked after, but truly cherished.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji remembered her in a heartfelt post on Facebook: “Smell of an oil cloth smeared in Johnson's baby talc. Sound of a piano punctuated by a chorus of voices negotiating puberty. Sight of Mother Time wrapped in white with a chilled glass of Thums Up. Auntymashi was for me is what Altamira's cave painting is for mankind. The primordial memory of existence combined with the fundamental expression of all things beautiful. RIP.”

Madhushree Dasgupta was honoured by The Telegraph She Awards in 2020, in the Education category, for turning Dolna Day School into an inclusive beacon of learning and care for children, including those with special needs.