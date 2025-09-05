Lessons for life: Eminent Kolkatans recall the teachers who inspired them the most

Teachers shape destinies in ways that textbooks cannot. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, actors, musicians and creators from Kolkata revisit the individuals who influenced their journeys. From lessons in discipline and values to instilling confidence and sparking creativity, these memories underline the impact teachers leave behind. Eminent voices from across fields share how their mentors helped them grow, both as professionals and as individuals, carrying those lessons into every step of life.

‘Teachers don’t just educate, they shape who we are’

“At St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling, our teachers were like parents. They were always present, not just teaching us but guiding us with life lessons. Once, after being punished by our rector, Reverend Howard, he later called me and gently apologised, explaining he was already agitated. That left a mark on me. Teachers don’t just educate, they shape who we are with such small yet lasting lessons.”

— Gourab Chatterjee, actor

‘I didn’t just learn how to play, but also how to live’

“I learned music from Amyt da (Amyt Datta) continuously for over a decade. His way of looking at music and life deeply shaped me. He taught me stoicism, discipline and perspective. From him, I didn’t just learn how to play, but also how to live. He influenced my worldview in a way that still guides my music and my life.”

— Bodhisattwa Ghosh, musician

‘Instilled a lifelong habit of curiosity and awareness in me’

“Two teachers from St. Augustine’s Day School changed my life. Jason Hardy sir inspired me with his confidence in hosting school events. That gave me the courage to perform, which eventually led me to stand-up comedy and content creation. Neil French sir noticed me reading the newspaper and encouraged me to start quizzing in class 5. His sessions instilled in me a lifelong habit of curiosity and awareness about the world.”

— Priyam Ghose, content creator

‘He made me realise that true artistry lies in surrender’

“My guru Pandit Shankar Ghosh was more than a teacher, he was a father figure. His philosophy and personality shaped me profoundly. He made me realise that true artistry lies in surrender and selfless dedication to the art. Without his guidance, I may never have embraced classical music. His teachings still inspire me to offer more to the art than I take from it.”

— Tanmoy Bose, tabla maestro

‘Bonds of trust and guidance’

“My geography teacher was more like a friend during my school days at South Point. She listened to my struggles and offered advice that stayed with me. On one Teacher’s Day, she gifted me Tuesdays with Morrie, a book I still treasure as one of the most meaningful gifts of my life. For me, Teachers’ Day celebrates such bonds of trust and guidance.”

— Angana Roy, actress