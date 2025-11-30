‘Hungry for more’: Kolkata powerlifter Aditi Nandy strikes triple gold in Pattaya

For Aditi Nandy, it still hasn’t quite sunk in. Her first appearance on the world stage and she is already a three-time gold medallist. Competing in the Masters 1 (U52) category at the UWSFF World Championship 2025 in Pattaya, the 40-year-old from West Bengal struck gold in full powerlifting, best deadlift, and best overall champion, lifting not just weights but also India’s pride.

“Honestly, it still feels surreal,” Aditi said. “My first world-level appearance, my debut Masters event, and I’m standing on the podium with India’s flag on my shoulders. It’s a mix of gratitude, pride, and a quiet moment of ‘Yes… I earned this.’”

Her performance was a clean sweep — three golds at her first World Championship — and a reward for years of early-morning training sessions and discipline balanced with full-time HR leadership work and family life. “This gold is not just a medal,” she added. “It’s validation of years of discipline, training before office hours, caring for family, and still choosing to show up.”

Aditi’s medal haul

The Pattaya event brought together lifters from across the globe — from Iran to Italy — and Aditi’s category was fiercely contested. “Of course there were nerves,” she said. “But the moment I stepped onto the platform, everything went silent. It was just me, the barbell, and India in my heart. I reminded myself, ‘You didn’t come this far to lift small.’”

Her preparation under coach Jason Martin had been methodical, but once on the stage, her focus narrowed to three things: stay calm, trust the training, and make India proud. “When you hold the Tricolour, your mindset changes — you lift differently,” she said.

Aditi’s journey from corporate life to competitive lifting has been one of quiet determination. When My Kolkata profiled her recently, she spoke about discovering powerlifting in her late thirties and how the sport gave her both strength and direction. Barely weeks after that conversation, she has added a golden chapter to her story — one defined by belief, patience and persistence.

As the Indian flag rose in Pattaya, Aditi stood still for a moment, taking it all in. “I’m deeply fulfilled,” she said with a smile, “and hungry for more.”