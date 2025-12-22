‘For one day, there’s no fear’: Kolkatans wear their pride on their sleeves at Rainbow Pride Walk 2025

The streets of Kolkata turned into a river of rainbows on Sunday as the city marked its 26th Rainbow Pride Walk. Thousands of people marched, danced, sang and raised slogans as they walked from Girish Park to Esplanade, not just to celebrate queerness, but to claim visibility and dignity.

The crowd was a milieu of the city itself: students and professionals, families and allies, first-timers and veterans, people from different regions, faiths, genders and sexual identities walking side by side.

For many, Pride is less about spectacle and more about belonging. Like 23-year-old Shubhro Samanta, a student from Kolkata attending the walk for the second time. “This is the one place where I don’t have to explain myself,” he said. “It feels like spending a day with my own family — people who understand you without asking questions.”

Shubhro Samanta (right) and Indratapa (centre) at the walk

Around him, friends laughed, waved flags and posed for photos, the joy on their faces unmistakable.

For Indratapa, a 21-year-old student from Chandernagore, this was her first Pride walk, something she had wanted to attend for years. “I finally came out earlier this year,” she said, adding that her parents’ acceptance made this moment possible. “They were hesitant before, but now they understand why this matters to me. Being here feels like a small victory.” As she walked, she clutched a handmade placard, smiling shyly as strangers greeted her.

Visibility remains a recurring theme at Kolkata Pride. Mudit, who works at a BPO, has been attending the march year after year. “Decriminalisation of IPC Section 377 was important, but that’s not the end of the road,” he said. “Social acceptance doesn’t come automatically. Pride is about reminding society that we exist. If we disappear from the streets, we disappear from conversations.”

Vivek Biswas, a 20-year-old from Murshidabad, back for his third walk

That celebration-mixed-with-activism is what draws students like Vivek Biswas, a 20-year-old from Murshidabad, back for the third time. Openly out and visibly excited, Vivek described Pride as “pure celebration”. “For one day, there’s no fear,” he said. “You just celebrate who you are.”

Raunak, a student from north Bengal

Raunak, a student from north Bengal, echoed that sentiment. “The rest of the year, we adjust,” he said. “This is the one day we get to be free on the streets”.

Pratik from Kolkata and Prajak from Maharashtra, accompanied by Pratik’s mother

Also participating at the pride walk were Pratik from Kolkata and Prajak from Maharashtra, who have been dating for a year after meeting on Bumble. They walked hand in hand, accompanied by Pratik’s mother. His mother waved cheerfully, beaming with pride. “Pride is important for visibility,” Prajak told My Kolkata.

Suhasini BC at the march

For Suhasini BC, a probashi Bangali who lives in Salt Lake now, Kolkata Pride felt different from others she had attended. “I’ve been to Bangalore Pride,” she said, “but this feels more homely. There’s warmth here, like the city is holding you.”