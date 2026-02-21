International Mother Language Day: From reels to classrooms, creators keeping Bangla alive on Instagram

On International Mother Language Day, February 21, the focus turns to linguistic pride and preservation. For Bengalis across the world, social media has become the new classroom and adda space. From Sweden to Kolkata, these creators are using reels, lessons and storytelling to keep the Bengali Language thriving in the digital age.

Better Bangali

A probashi influencer from Kolkata, now living in Sweden and the face behind @better_bangali, is on a personal mission to stay rooted. His content reflects the tug of nostalgia and the pride of identity. Through reflections on language, culture and everyday Bengali habits, he documents what it means to hold on to one’s mother tongue while building a life abroad.

Mohua C

On Instagram, @mohua_chinappa begins many of her reels with a familiar hook, ‘In Bangla, we say…’ What follows is an explanation of Bengali words and phrases that often lose meaning in translation. Her page feels like a personal diary, but language is at its heart.

Shandilya Banerjee

At just 19, Shandilya Banerjee describes himself as being ‘on a quest to articulate the ineffable’ on his Instagram bio. Armed with a mic and headphones, the Gen Z creator explores Bengali language, literature, culture and history. His videos are thoughtful and burst with youthful energy, making complex ideas around identity and expression relatable to a new generation discovering Bangla.

Project Bengal Odyssey

Through @projectbengalodyssey, this instagram page looks beyond vocabulary lists. It brings together Bengali history, folklore, legends and cultural trivia, turning Instagram into a mini archive. For those who believe language cannot be separated from the stories of its people, this content offers a deeper dive into Bengal’s past in several layers.

Riya Chakravarty

If you are looking for structured lessons, @learnbaanglaawithriya is a go-to page. A Bengali language and literature student, Riya Chakravarty was inspired by her father’s profession as a teacher, but in her own way. She began by creating lesson plans online and has now been teaching Bengali for over six years to students across Germany, Italy, South Korea, New Zealand and the USA. She also trains Indian Forest Officers and other professionals who need to pass Bengali language exams.