Kolkata-born academic Mridula Ghosh awarded Ukraine government’s Order of Merit honour

Kolkata-born academic Mridula Ghosh was awarded the Order of Merit, third class, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 24, the day of Ukraine’s independence, at a ceremony held in Kyiv’s St Sophia Square.

“One of the most unexpected surprises for me today was to be invited to the official celebration at the Sofiyivska Square in Kyiv and get awarded the Order of Merit from the hands of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Ghosh wrote on her Facebook page.

In a statement, the Embassy of Ukraine in India described Ghosh as associate professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and chair of the East European Development Institute, distinguished academic, columnist and long-time friend of Ukraine.

At the ceremony, Zelenskyy praised Ghosh for her deep command of the Ukrainian language — a touching recognition of her deep connection to Ukraine

Jadavpur University Press recently published Ghosh’s Bengali translation of the poems of Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine’s greatest poet.

She was awarded for her significant contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activities and promoting Ukraine internationally.

“This high state honour also recognizes her tireless efforts to strengthen Ukraine-India relations, with particular devotion to building people-to-people connections, fostering mutual understanding and creating lasting bridges of friendship between our nations,” a statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in India read. “It also reflects her steadfast commitment to Ukraine- remaining in Kyiv during these challenging years of war and continuing her invaluable work.”

The Order of Merit has a deep red ribbon with asymmetric blue and yellow stripes that represents the national colours of the country, along with a silvery medal with a dark cross and the Ukrainian trident (tryzub), encircled by a golden wreath.

The Order of Merit

Born in Kolkata, Ghosh studied in Gokhale Memorial School, Lady Brabourne College, Presidency, and the Kyiv Taras Shevchenko University from where she earned her PhD in international relations.

“Dr Ghosh’s contribution is truly comprehensive: from academia and cultural dialogue to history and politics. Through this broad perspective, she has amplified Ukraine’s international voice and ensured it is heard in all its dimensions,” the Ukraine Embassy stated.

The Order of Merit has three classes and is awarded to both civilians and members of the armed forces. The Order of Merit is preceded by The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise and succeeded by The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Along with Ghosh, Pastor John Mark Burns, an evangelical pastor and supporter of Donald Trump was also awarded the order in the third degree.