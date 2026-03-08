Is feminism still relevant in 2026? Kolkata women say the movement remains essential

The feminist movement began in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as women campaigned for political rights, education and workplace equality. Conversations around feminism continue to evolve as the movement has expanded and taken new forms. In 2026, women say the purpose at its core remains unchanged. Across professions and ages, women say feminism today remains not just relevant, but necessary.

Arkamitra Roy, 43, entrepreneur

ADVERTISEMENT

For entrepreneur Arkamitra Roy, recent global developments reinforce the need for feminist movements. “It’s more relevant than ever before. There's a long way to go both in India and outside. The Epstein Files is the tip of the iceberg for why feminism is crucial for the future of the planet,” she said.

Panchali Kar, 37, theatre practitioner, development professional and gender rights activist

Panchali Kar said the relevance of the day itself is diluted when its history is ignored. International Working Women’s Day originated as protests by women workers in the early 1900s in the United States, Switzerland, Denmark, and Austria.

“It’s International Working Women’s Day. If we omit the most important word from the name, then it becomes palatable only for spa discounts and cake-cutting ceremonies,” they said. “It erases history rooted in women's participation in the workforce, which is still a persistent issue.”

Women’s Day was first observed in the United States in 1909. It was proposed as an international day by German activist Clara Zetkin in 1910, and the United Nations officially recognised it in 1975.

Duhita Paul, 29, graphics and social media professional

For the new generation of women navigating modern workplaces and social spaces, equality still feels like an unfinished goal. Duhita Paul said, “Feminism in 2026 is still relevant because equality is still a work in progress. It’s not about superiority. It’s about ensuring that every woman has the same opportunities, respect, safety and voice as anyone else.”

Aritra, 29, clinical psychologist

Clinical psychologist Aritra sees feminism as part of a broader fight against inequality when it comes to power structures. “Even in 2026, we see a rise of conservative right-wing politics across the globe, which also means there is a push towards patriarchal norms and other oppressive systems,” she said.

She added that the continued relevance also reflects a deeper societal problem. “When I look at feminism, I understand it as a movement against power and hierarchy in any form. While we often talk about gender, it also intersects with caste, class, religion and other social locations, especially in the Indian context. To say feminism is relevant across time also means that we continue to live in a hierarchical and oppressive society,” she said.

Soma Roy, retired professor

Soma Roy believes feminism today has expanded into multiple strands of activism. “I feel that we are at a stage when feminism has proliferated under new sub-categories like intersectional feminism, which includes LGBTQ+ activism, gender politics in a rapidly changing world and regional gender inequality,” she said.

Jayeeta Ghosh, 41, home chef

Home chef Jayeeta Ghosh says feminism is still widely misunderstood. “Feminism is often misunderstood. At its core, it is not about superiority or conflict. It is about equality, dignity and mutual respect between all genders,” she said.

Reflecting the importance of the balance, she said, “When both women and men are valued, heard and treated fairly, society becomes more humane. That is why feminism is not a passing trend. Its essence will always remain relevant.”