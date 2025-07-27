Sanjeev Kapoor on Kolkata, chai, and changing kitchens forever

When celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor launched Chai Magic, the world’s first automatic tea maker, in Kolkata recently, it wasn’t just a product unveiling. It felt more like a homecoming for someone who has long admired the city’s food culture and timeless love for chai. “Kolkata has the best tea, the best nostalgia, the best stories. Chai, no matter where it is, is an emotion. Not just a drink,” Kapoor said, smiling.

For Kapoor, who has spent decades shaping the way Indians cook and eat, innovation has always been at the heart of his journey.

But long before he became the face of culinary innovation, he was just a young boy in Ambala with big dreams. “My father wanted me to become an engineer or architect. But I chose hotel management. He asked, ‘Will you become a cook?’ I said yes. Today, being a chef is aspirational. But it wasn’t always like that,” Kapoor laughed.

Kapoor’s ‘Khana Khazana, became a phenomenon when it aired in the early ’90s

That leap of faith led to Khana Khazana, a cooking show that became a phenomenon when it aired in the early ’90s. With his calm voice, easy instructions and affable presence, Kapoor entered Indian homes not just as a chef but as a friendly guide. “There were very few culinary colleges back then. But now the potential has increased immensely. Chefs can create content, work in gyms, hospitals, airlines… not just restaurants. My advice — don’t follow the crowd. Think differently,” he recalled.

And many have followed in his footsteps. Today, names like Ranveer Brar, Kunal Kapur and Vikas Khanna have become celebrities in their own right — hosting shows, writing books, building brands. Most of them credit Sanjeev Kapoor for paving the way.

In fact, television cookery shows were just the beginning. What started as half-hour recipe segments on TV has now evolved into a full-blown digital ecosystem. “Everyone is a creator now. Instagram, YouTube, short videos — these are today’s food channels. The format has changed, but the joy of sharing food remains the same,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor has always kept up with the times. Chai Magic is his next big bet. “This isn’t just about making tea. It’s about freeing people up, especially those who make 10 cups a day in offices or homes. It saves time, but doesn’t compromise on taste.”

His love for Kolkata, however, goes far beyond tea. “My favourite street food here? Jhal Muri, without a doubt. And when I cook Bengali food, I love making Jhinge Posto. As for fish — Hilsa, of course! This is the best time for it,” he grinned.

Kapoor’s recent visit to the city wasn’t about celebrity fanfare. It was a celebration of how far Indian food culture has come, and how deeply rooted it remains in emotion, memory and home kitchens. From the sets of Khana Khazana to the touchscreen interface of Chai Magic, Sanjeev Kapoor continues to lead from the front, stirring not just pots, but generations of imagination.