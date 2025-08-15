From Gulmarg to glory: Kolkata man Subrata Boral conquers Umling La Pass on a 100c moped

Kolkata biker Subrata Boral has once again pushed the limits. He has conquered Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet altitude — this time aboard a humble 100cc, 4-horsepower moped.

Starting from Gulmarg’s Khyber Himalayan Resort on July 15, the 55-year-old Guinness World Record holder became the first Indian rider to scale the country’s highest motorable passes on such a machine, returning to Kolkata on August 8, he said in a free-wheeling chat with My Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 21-day trip to the mountains, Boral covered Umling La (19,024 ft), Marsimik La (18,313 ft), Chang La, Khardung La, Norbu La and other mountain passes, travelling 2,758 kilometres without any backup support, he said.

“The Umlingla route was great, but the gradient and altitude were challenging. You have to understand that you are climbing at a height of 12,000 feet for over 100 kilometres. I had to keep track of every bend and momentum — that was my experience and skill at work,” Boral, a resident of New Town, recalled.

End of the road — the sweetest victory

Despite battling thin air, punishing gradients, and unpredictable mountain weather, the most satisfying moment from the trip for Boral was mastering the rhythm of the ride.

Boral's moped at Marsimik-La

“It was an experience where I was able to do cornering without dropping the momentum. That decision to ride in the dark on certain stretches so that no cars came from the other side — it worked in my favour. It was a strategic decision, and a great success for me,” he said.

Carrying only essential gear, he even altered his route to manage weight, knowing that every extra kilogram would test both him and his machine, a TVS XL 100.

The Next Adventure

For Boral, his latest success is just another milestone in his commitment to lifelong road trips that began in 1985 on a VIP Majestic moped. His eyes are already set on two monumental challenges.

Boral's moped at the Mighty Khardung La pass

“My first preference is the Pan American Highway—30,000 kilometres across 14 countries, the world’s longest continuous road. If I get sponsorship, I will do it next year. Otherwise, I will have to wait,” he said. “The other is to set the Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude reached by an electric two-wheeler. I’m looking at Marsimik La or Chamser Kangri for that.”

With four decades of riding behind him and countless kilometres ahead, Subrata Boral continues to represent a rare breed of riders — he proves that the size of the engine matters far less than the size of one’s dream.