For Japan consul general Ishikawa Yoshihisa, a new yet surprisingly familiar Christmas in Kolkata

As Kolkata lights up ahead of Christmas, a first-time observer is soaking in the festive mood with fresh-eyed wonder. Ishikawa Yoshihisa, consul general of Japan in Kolkata, is experiencing his first Christmas in the city this year, and finds himself struck by its energy, inclusiveness and visual splendour.

For Ishikawa, who comes from Japan, where Christmas is widely celebrated despite a small Christian population, the festive spirit in Kolkata feels both new and surprisingly familiar.

A first Christmas in the city

“In Japan, Christmas has always been a cherished time, imbued with warmth and tradition,” Ishikawa said. He described how December back home is marked by decorating the house with a Christmas tree and festive ornaments, with children eagerly awaiting gifts from Santa Claus. “On the 25th, it’s a tradition for us to gather and enjoy a special cake, marking the culmination of the festive period.”

Seeing Kolkata decked out in lights and decorations has exceeded his expectations. “Observing the Christmas spirit in Kolkata for the first time has been an eye-opening experience,” he said. “The city’s dazzling decorations are truly captivating, and the sheer vibrancy and enthusiasm for the celebrations have exceeded all my expectations. It is far more festive and lively than I had imagined.”

Warmth beyond celebrations

What has stood out most for the Japanese diplomat is the warmth of the local community. “One of the most delightful aspects of celebrating Christmas in Kolkata has been the overwhelming warmth and hospitality extended by the local community,” Ishikawa said.

He spoke of receiving multiple invitations from neighbours for Christmas parties and church visits. As his wife is Christian, these experiences have allowed the family to engage more deeply with local customs. “Having arrived in Kolkata only this year, every single aspect of the Christmas celebration here is a novel and exciting discovery for my family and I,” he added.

Seeing Christmas through fresh eyes

Being his first Christmas in the city, Ishikawa said everything feels special. “Indeed, everything about Christmas in Kolkata feels fresh and interesting to me. From the preparations to the actual celebrations, the unique blend of local culture and the universal spirit of Christmas makes it a profoundly memorable experience,” he said.

That blend, he believes, mirrors the way Christmas is embraced in Japan. “While Christians constitute a very small percentage of the population in Japan, the entire nation seems to embrace the festive spirit in December,” he said. He noted that decorating homes is common across Japan, much like in India, where Christmas enthusiasm cuts across religious boundaries.

“This shared characteristic, where the joy of Christmas transcends religious boundaries and becomes a widely celebrated event, is something I find quite similar and endearing,” Ishikawa shared.

Food, indulgence and discovery

Christmas, for Ishikawa, is also about food. In Japan, he said, turkey is not always easy to find, so chicken often becomes the centrepiece of the meal. “Christmas dinner is always treated as a special day, featuring a more elaborate feast than usual, often accompanied by wine and exquisite desserts,” he said, adding that many also choose to dine out at restaurants.

As for Kolkata, plans are still taking shape. “While our exact dining arrangements for this first Christmas in Kolkata are still unfolding, I anticipate a similar spirit of indulgence and celebration around food,” he said, looking forward to embracing local flavours.

Reflecting on the season, Ishikawa summed it up simply. This first Christmas in Kolkata, he said, has been “an incredibly enriching and unforgettable experience”, one that has deepened his appreciation for the city’s rich cultural tapestry.